City of Columbia, labor union close to finding common ground on new membership contract

A group of Columbia water distribution system workers who authorized transitioning from the Water and Light Association and joining local Laborers' International Union of North America 955, are close to a final resolution with the city following months of delays.

"We came up with the structure of an agreement to move these workers into the current 955 contract in a equitable manner that does not disadvantage them nor requires too much money from the city. Once details are fully ironed out, we are excited to (share) them," union representative Andrew Hutchinson wrote in a follow-up email Wednesday to the Tribune.

Members of Laborer's International Union of North America Local 955 rally in January in front of Columbia City Hall. A group of Water and Light workers have transitioned to the union and the city is working through contract negotiations.

Had an agreement not worked out, the union had planned escalating actions to picket at Monday's city council meeting and encouraging the council not to cross the picket line or hold a meeting. The union previously has demonstrated outside city hall in May before the State of the City and in January on pay, scheduling and employee retention issues.

A majority of water distribution workers signed union authorization cards in July. It wasn't until October the Columbia city council voluntarily recognized this group's efforts to join LiUNA 955. Statements related to contract negotiations made by Columbia Human Resources Director Kathy Baker to the council was a sticking point for the union, Hutchinson said in a Tuesday interview with the Tribune.

While the city, per the charter, cannot provide negotiation details, the city is continuing to negotiate terms with LiUNA 955, wrote Sydney Olsen, city spokesperson, in an email to the Tribune.

"In June, the city provided a 4% increase to all employees. Then in October, employees received a minimum of 2% depending on where they fell on the pay scale compared to the new minimum for their position outlined in the City’s classification and compensation study. This was agreed to by the Water and Light Association," she wrote. "The city continues to negotiate with Local 955, which those employees are now members of, on how to position them into the 955 pay plan."

LiUNA 955 in its proposal is asking the city to look at the water distribution employee pay rates prior to the raises earlier this year to be able to move those employees into the raise and step scale agreed to in the 955 contract, among other compensation and union representation requests.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: LiUNA 955, City of Columbia near water worker contract agreement