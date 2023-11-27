City commission approved expansion plans for Ashmun Creek trail

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault city approves to fund expansion plans on the Ashmun Creek trail project with OUT House consortium.

At a city commission meeting on Nov. 20, Sault city commission approved the creation of a Memorandum of Understanding between OUT House consortium and the commission.

The Kevin and Pam Cooper bridge on the Ashmun Creek trail.

OUT House Consortium is a local organization run by local business owners Ken and Wilda Hopper. The Hoppers created the consortium as a way to help maintain and protect local trails. Currently, the group maintains three trail systems and several different trails within those systems.

Between Three Mile Road and the Sault Ste. Marie Municipal Airport, there is a large section of land called Ashmun Creek. Last year, with help from local partners, OUT House consortium created the Ashmun Creek trail as a way to expand and support on local outdoor recreation resources.

The new trail connects to existing trail projects and plans to continue connect to other local trails, creating a large interconnected system creating several miles of uninterrupted trail systems throughout the city. The new trails will have a lot of uses, and be capable of supporting not just hikers but bikers and other recreational vehicle users as well.

The initial trial has been established, but the project plans to continue expanding throughout Ashmun Creek for more than 10 miles.

During the meeting, the Sault city commission approved an allocation of up to $30,000 of city funds from the Seal Operating fund to reimburse OUT House consortium for their trail development. The project will not be subject to city bidding and purchasing polices going forward.

"I'm so excited about this and you guys have done a phenomenal job, you've really set the bar on out door activity and I'm so excited," said commissioner Jodi Bosbous-Rath at the meeting.

OUT House consortium will develop the plan to expand the project while staying in the constraints of the Parks and Recreations master plan, which will then have to be approved by the city commission. OUT House consortium will be responsible for building the plan with partners and keeping the commission and city informed to developments.

The funds will be allocated to the consortium as a reimbursement after plans are approved and gone into effect.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: City enters memorandum of understanding for expanding trial project