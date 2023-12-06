City commission approves modified mobile food vendor fees, precious metals and pawnbrokers license

Dec. 6—The Abilene City Commission met Nov. 27 for their last meeting in November. Among the items, the commission approved the amendment to mobile food vendor license fees, approved the license for precious metals and pawnbrokers and discussed changing how mayor and vice mayor are selected each year.

First, the commission approved an amendment to city code pertaining to mobile food vendors. The amendment decreases the $200 annual license fee to $100 and gives vendors an alternative option with a one-time event license fee of $25 for three days.

In response to commissioner's questions from their previous meeting, City Clerk Shayla Mohr said farmer's markets do not need mobile vendors licenses and ice cream vendors follow a different section of city code. Mayor Trevor Witt said he spoke with a representative of the farmer's market, and was told they are spot inspected by the state.

The commission then approved the amendment to an ordinance to add a license for precious metals and pawnbrokers. With the introduction of this license and an interested resident, the Abilene Police Department will be reinstating a program, called LeadsOnline, so that a vendor can report to the department. Anna Hatter, police chief, said the annual cost of the program is $2,900. Hatter also said the program will be useful to track down stolen items that are sold at pawnbrokers outside the city. The cost of the license was set at $25.

The commission approved the agreement with Olsson Engineering for construction observation and material testing for the City Connecting Link Improvement Program project on Buckeye Avenue. The cost is $74,300.

The commission then approved another agreement with Olsson Engineering for the displacement of runway 17 by 186.19 feet and to install lights and other equipment along the runway at the Abilene Municipal Airport. The total cost of the project is $62,262.79, with the city paying $6,226.28 and the Federal Airport Administration paying the remaining $56,036.51.

The commission approved an ordinance to reinstate the 0.25% street maintenance sales tax. Citizens voted yes for the tax in the November general election. The tax will begin April 1.

The commission then approved the purchase of a compost turner for the Abilene Recycle Center. Midwest Bio-systems was the chosen bid at $67,230. The composter will be paid for in part by a $45,516 grant the public works department won from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The commission then authorized Witt to sign an engagement letter to approve an audit of the city's financial records in 2023 performed by Varney and Associates.

City manager report

Phase 1.5 of the NW 14th Street project started last week. 14th Street from Cedar Street to Buckeye Avenue is currently closed.

Storm drainage improvement for the City Connecting Link Improvement Program project on Buckeye Avenue started last week.

Study session

The commission began the study session by discussing the fee schedule for 2024. Changes to the schedule include: — lowering the annual mobile food vendor fee from $200 to $100. — adding a three-day event for $25 option for mobile food vendors — moving the nuisance abatement/code case mowing fee of $100 per hour to the fee schedule — moving the nuisance abatement/code case mowing fee $150 per hour to the fee schedule — addition of precious metals/pawnbroker license fee $25 annually from date of

issuance

Mohr said the nuisance abatement/code case mowing fees are not new fees. They were just moved to the fee schedule.

Witt then addressed mayor/vice-mayor selection for next year. He said he does not like the ordinance the commission passed in 2020 that states the position of mayor/vice-mayor rotates each year. Witt said he wants the commission to choose who receives each position and asked the other commissioners to consider his suggestion.

With the current rotation, City Vice-Mayor John Kollhoff is scheduled to become mayor next year and City Commissioner Brandon Rein would become vice-mayor.

"It was probably a year or so ago we had a conversation about it, with how busy and remote attendance and all that where it (your job) had you at other places, you (Kollhoff) had mentioned you didn't want to be mayor with that extra bit. I didn't know if that was still the case."

Commissioners Dee Marshall and Rein said they would be willing to change the ordinance.

"You may have noticed that I have not been remote. That has changed a little bit," Kollhoff said. "I am willing to serve. I don't know if I have strong feelings."

Miller was not present at the meeting to comment.

The mayor and vice-mayor positions will officially change during the second week of January, said Aaron Martin, city attorney.