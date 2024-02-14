City commission approves towing ordinance, KDOT agreement

Feb. 14—The Abilene City Commission met Monday for their first meeting of February. Among their items, they approved an ordinance pertaining to towing vehicles on private property and an agreement for a 2025 street project.

Public comments

Freddie Hottman approached the city commission about the care of Grand Boulevard. He requested the road become a city or township road so that the road stays maintained.

"We don't know who owns which property on that (road) because some of them don't want to help on paying for the road and stuff like that," Hottman said.

The gravel road is a private ownership road that is on the property of four landowners and is in Grant Township despite the road legally falling in city limits, said Brad Anderson, Public Works Department director, and Kari Zook, community development director. The city notified residents along the road in November 2021 the city would stop caring for the road due to a few circumstances. The conversation ended with the commission directing Hottman to continue speaking with city staff.

Kayleigh Ferris, Central Kansas Free Fair board member, approached the commission about a beer garden for when the Lazy Wayne Band will play at the Eisenhower Park Bandshell during the fair this year. The commission directed her to City Manager Ron Marsh who can approve the alcohol license for the garden.

Regular meeting

The commission approved an ordinance that addresses towing vehicles off of private property and establishes fees, storage and other important information. At the request of Brad Dunlap of John's Wrecker Service, Anna Hatter, Abilene Police chief, created the ordinance to mirror state statute. No changes were made since the ordinance was first introduced to the commission in their Jan. 22 meeting.

The commission then approved in a 4-1 vote an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation. The agreement enables the city to participate in KDOT's City Connecting Link Improvement Program's (CCLIP) surface preservation project for K-15 from the Union Pacific Railroad to Fifth Street. The project is scheduled for 2025. Marsh said the agenda has an incorrect price for the total cost for the city. The correct number is approximately $778,766. KDOT will pay 90% of the construction cost at a max of $400,000.

John Kollhoff, city commissioner, voted no because the item had not appeared in a study session before the commission approved it. Marsh said he did not think placing the item on a study session was necessary since the agreement was a "pretty standard agreement."

The commission also approved the final plat for the senior living housing project by Mennonite Housing. Construction for the project, named Abilene Court, will begin in March, said Byron Adrian, CEO of Mennonite Housing.

Leann Johnson, city finance director, then gave a state of the city report for 2023.

City manager report

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) will be replacing the bridge over Mud Creek by SW Third Street and Cherry Street. The project will start April 1 and take about 8-12 weeks to complete.

The city and Dickinson County Commission are planning a joint public meeting for March 4 at 4 p.m.to discuss the NW 14th Street and Van Buren Street intersection project. The city is also planning a workshop open to the public to set goals and priorities for the intersection project tentatively for March 18.

Study session

The commission first considered a resolution for a public hearing for the public to review Downtown Lofts Reinvestment Housing Incentive District for 109, 111 and 113 NW Third Street. The owner of the properties is John Kollhoff. The hearing will be scheduled for April 8. The district is only for the second and above floors of the buildings and will not affect the ground level where businesses are.

"We are hoping for a domino effect on this with downtown, so that would be great," Kari Zook said.

The commission then considered an agreement for professional services with Olsson Engineering. The agreement is for the CCLIP surface preservation project for K-15 discussed during the regular meeting. The cost is $150,925, $4,800 more than the original amount from the KDOT application. The original cost did not account for six easements that were added later.

The commission then discussed including a project to improve the Abilene Civic Center parking lot and NW Second Street during the mobilization period for the 2025 CCLIP project. City staff recommended the project for that time because the CCLIP project will be affecting the entrances to NW Second Street. The city wants to hire Olsson for professional services including creating conceptual plans and 3D visuals for streetscapes and space for a possible farmers market and amenities. The reason that planning for the parking lot and NW Second Street is being discussed now is because the CCLIP project will affect the entrance from K-15 into Second Street. The CCLIP project will alter the entrance, so the city should plan ahead and change the K-15/Second Street entrance to best prepare for those plans.

"I don't think it was anticipated that we're going to come up with a $1 million project and we're going to lump it in with CCLIP. I think it's looking at how do we improve right next (to K-15) and the right-away and fix Second Street and how it should flow to really go with what this project could be in the future," said Mark Bachamp with Olsson.

The project would improve the stormwater drainage that currently exists there, but the city cannot expand on drainage because of how close the railroad is.

Kollhoff questioned the justification for Olsson's professional services price of $45,500. Since the city's new comprehensive plan cost more than $35,000, he felt the cost of professional services should be less than the plan's cost. Bachamp said the creation of 3D renderings, which would be used to show the public their ideas for the parking lot, raised the cost to what it is. Kollhoff said he did not believe the city should pay for the renderings. The commission ended the discussion after asking Bachamp to bring a cost estimate for 2D renderings instead of 3D renderings for when the commission next discusses the item.

The Abilene City Commission will next meet at 4 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Abilene Public Library.