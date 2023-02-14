City commission to consider Okefenokee Swamp resolution

Feb. 14—The Brunswick City Commission will consider throwing its weight behind efforts to protect the Okefenokee Swamp by passing a resolution calling on the United Nations to declare the swamp a World Heritage Site when it meets Wednesday.

Georgia state legislators and members of Georgia's delegation to the U.S. Congress have issued similar calls in recent weeks for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to grant the designation to the Okefenokee in response to an application from an Alabama company, Twin Pines Minerals, to the state to mine an area outside the swamp for minerals. Environmental groups and a state hydrologist claim the extraction process would be harmful to the swamp.

"A UNESCO World Heritage Site designation for the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge would encourage environmental protection and economic prosperity for the region," states a letter from U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter. "It would support efforts to protect and preserve the refuge's natural and cultural resources, and further important scientific exploration and analysis."

Georgia state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, introduced House Bill 71, which would prohibit mining near the swamp.

"The city of Brunswick Board of Commissioners hereby go on record voicing its opposition to the concept of mining titanium dioxide adjacent to the Okefenokee Swamp on the basis that irreparable long-term damage may occur to the ecosystem of this outstanding resource," the city's resolution states.

Commissioners will decide whether to formally pass the resolution.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the second floor of Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. It will also be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.

In other business, the commission will consider two more resolutions dealing with ethics and civility in government.

In order to maintain an ethical certification with the Georgia Municipal Association, commissioners will consider passing a resolution that commissioners should "serve others, not ourselves," "use resources with efficiency and economy," "treat all people fairly," "use the power of our position for the well being of our constituents," and "create an environment of honesty, openness and integrity."

Story continues

A seven-section resolution dealing with civility calls for transparency, civility between commissioners and citizens and mutual respect.

"The city of Brunswick expects members of the public to be civil in its discussion of matters under consideration by and before the city commission, with elected officials, staff and each other," the resolution states.

The agenda also includes:

—A request from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to amend the city's ordinances to allow the utility to adjust fees and charges.

—Comments from city resident Johnnie Hillary regarding flooding on Stonewall Street and in Dixville.

—Financial reports from the month of January.