City commission votes to move forward on inclusionary zoning plan, change lot sizing rules

Gainesville city commissioners voted Thursday to move forward on an inclusionary zoning plan for the city and to ask city staff to draft a new ordinance that would change the requirements for lot sizes.

Changing zoning in the city has been an ongoing discussion for many years, with much of the conversation focused on how to provide more affordable housing in Gainesville. Last June the city reinstated exclusionary zoning policies meant to protect single-family neighborhoods from the development of multi-family units just months after doing away with it. Thursday’s votes reflect continued effort by some commissioners to compromise on zoning changes.

The Gainesville City Commission discusses agenda items on March 2, 2023.

Inclusionary zoning

The vote to move forward on an inclusionary zoning plan passed 6-1 and a drafted ordinance will be presented to the commission in the coming months. Commissioner Ed Book voted in dissent.

If a community has inclusionary housing policies it means that after a certain threshold of units, developers would be required to make a certain percentage of those units affordable. In return, these efforts are offset with incentives like low application fees and high densities. The goal is to lower housing costs, provide more affordable units and diversify types of housing.

The motion, made by Commissioner Reina Saco, requires developments of 10 units or more to have 10% of its units be affordable.

“We should be very careful and remember that this is one of the tools in the toolbox. We have added since 2021 two or three or four other tools in the toolbox, this is just one of them. This will help,” said Mayor Harvey Ward. “None of the tools in the toolbox are immediate solutions. They're all things that over the course of a decade or two will improve the stock of affordable housing in our community.”

Gainesville is not alone in looking toward inclusionary zoning policies in the area. In September, Alachua County commissioners directed their staff to move forward with developing recommendations for a mandatory inclusionary housing ordinance focused on land use amendments and rezoning applications as well as look into swapping some existing commercial development requirements with affordable housing requirements in areas where it may be difficult to generate commercial tenants.

Lot dimension standards

The other vote of the meeting passed 4-3 with Commissioners Desmon Duncan-Walker, Cynthia Chestnut and Book voting in dissent. The motion was to ask staff to bring back an ordinance for a vote that would change the minimum lot size allowed in single-family zoning areas.

Commissioner Bryan Eastman has been looking to change lot zoning rules since last summer when exclusionary zoning was reinstated. The goal with simplifying single-family zoning lot dimension standards is to allow for the creation of more small, starter single-family homes in the city and “cottage neighborhoods.”

Duncan-Walker voted against the proposal saying she would like more data on the issue. Eastman has already held community engagement sessions on the subject and presented data about a similar project in Texas that showed a positive outcome and gradual change to the city.

“I don't see how it is sustainable for regular families to not be able to afford a home and not to have a rush of investors coming in. I mean, eventually that will occur. I don't see how we can continue to force people to live on larger lots and live in bigger homes that don't work for smaller families that we have nowadays,” Eastman said. “We have to move with the time periods. We have to see what are families looking for now and how we make sure that homes are affordable to regular working families.”

