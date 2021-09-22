City Commissioners asked to lower curfew

Sep. 22—Owensboro City Commissioners were asked to consider a number of possible initiatives to benefit teens Tuesday night, including lowering the city's teen curfew to 9 p.m.

The Rev. DeMarcus Curry, founder of the Owensboro Youth Empowerment Summit, approached the commissioners about lowering the curfew from 1 a.m. to 9 p.m. for juveniles.

"I always focus on the young people," Curry said. "I think there are some things we need to get in order to make it better for them."

Regarding the current curfew, Curry said, "I do not understand how the city can allow a teenager to be out at 1 a.m., especially on a school night. Personally, 9 p.m. is the latest any child should be out."

In August, 2019, members of My Brothers Keepers asked city commissioners to consider lowering the curfew to 11 p.m. In an interview a month later, Police Chief Art Ealum said he agreed that the 1 a.m. curfew for juveniles was too late.

The city lowered the curfew for people under 18 to 9 p.m. in April 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency order that included the 9 p.m. curfew was lifted by the city and county two months later.

During the past two years, there have been multiple cases of teen-involved violence.

Two teens are facing murder charges for shootings that took place in 2019 and 2020. In both cases, the juveniles, Chase A. Simmons and Jaikorian J. Johnson, were both juveniles when they were charged with murder in separate incidents, when they were juveniles.

Simmons was charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Jasper T. "Rex" Brown III, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, at a June 1, 2019 yard party on Crisp Road in Whitesville. Johnson was charged with murder in the Aug. 15, 2020 death of Corban Henry near Kendall-Perkins Park.

Also, the city has had a number of shootings that have occurred overnight, including four shootings on Sept. 5, that involved the fatal shooting of a man outside Club Unk on West Second Street. That incident is still under investigation.

Story continues

Having teens out late puts them at risk, Curry said.

"I do believe, once we put the curfew in action, that will definitely lessen what we see going on involving our youth," Curry said.

Mayor Tom Watson said, "I'm not opposed" to lowering the curfew, but added, "I'm trying to figure out how we can enforce it."

"We can make the law, but you still have to have some enforcement basis to make it appropriate," Watson said. "They don't need to be out at midnight playing sports, because that's were all the trouble is, but the enforcement side is so difficult, that's what I've found over the years."

Watson said he would discuss the issue with Ealum, but added that OPD officers "have a whole bunch of stuff to do as it is."

Curry said he lets parents know if the child is out late at night.

"You know what's been going on lately, why would you risk your child being in that potential," Curry said.

Curry added that lowering the curfew would be a sign of caring not a punishment.

"I don't know the answer myself, but as long as we can get something in there to let them know how serious we are as a city, 'your life really matters,' " Curry said later.

Curry also asked commissioners to reinstate the Owensboro Youth Council, and to consider holding events like a college and career day for teens.

"I do remember hearing about (restarting the Youth Council) a few years ago, but lately I haven't heard anything about it lately," Curry said. "Getting the youth involved in our city could make an improvement in our young people."

Watson said he's interested in restarting the Youth Council, but added, "I'm definitely looking for someone to help me lead that project."

"It's a great idea," Watson said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse