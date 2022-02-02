City Commissioners declare Feb. 1-7 as Gun Violence Survivors Week

Feb. 1—The Junction City Commissioners wrote a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 1-7 as National Gun Violence Survivor Week in Junction City.

The proclamation says the declaration is "to honor and remember victims and survivors of gun violence in the city and uplift the resilient voices of survivors across the nation."

Every year, nearly 39,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence, according to the proclamation, and 85,000 more are wounded by gunshots. More people are killed with guns in a year in America than in peer countries, and firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens.

Around 58% of American adults or someone they care for has experienced gun violence. Forms of gun violence can include homicide, suicide, domestic violence, law enforcement shootings and unintentional shootings.

The proclamation defines gun violence survivors as those who have personally experienced gun violence from witnessing an act of gun violence, being threatened or wounded with a gun or having someone they know and care for wounded or killed by gun violence.

"By commemorating National Gun Violence Survivors Week on Feb. 1-7, cities across America will raise awareness about gun violence and honor the lives stolen by gun violence," Mayor Jeff Underhill wrote. "We encourage all citizens to support their communities' efforts to prevent the tragic effects of gun violence and to honor and value human lives."

The Junction City Commissioners will announce and read the proclamation at their commission meeting Feb. 1, which starts at 7 p.m.