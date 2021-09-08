City commissioners discuss weekend shootings

Sep. 8—Owensboro police responded to three three shootings early Sunday, including an incident where a man died after a being shot on West Second Street.

Owensboro City Commissioners said Tuesday the police department needs the public's assistance in identifying who committed the shootings. Commissioner Jeff Sanford said he plans to meet with the county attorney's office, because, he said, people charged with firearms crimes are released by the courts to commit new crimes.

Owensboro Police Department officers responded to the hospital between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday to two separate reports of men who had been shot. Both men told police they were shot on Scherm Road in different incidents. The men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At 3:58 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2200 block of West Second Street, to a report of two men near a vehicle with gunshot wounds. One of the men, Jarnell L. Carter, 21, of Evansville, later died of his injuries at Owensboro Health.

Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said Tuesday that the shootings are still under investigation. The second victim from the West Second Street shooting was still hospitalized, Boggess said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or report anonymously to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

At Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner Bob Glenn urged people to help OPD solve the crimes.

"I think our police department does an exemplary job, but it's up to people in the community to work with the police, to talk to them, to help them," Glenn said. "They can't solve crimes if the community doesn't help them.

"We seem to be having these incidents happening far too often."

Sanford said: "I've talked with staff and some of the police officers, and it seems to me what we have is a core of people that keep committing crimes in this community. The problem is the time the paperwork is done, they are back out on the streets.

Story continues

"I don't understand why that would be."

Sanford said city staff plan to have a meeting with Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter to discuss the incidents.

"It's not fair to the community for a core group of people, not a very large group, who are causing all the trouble ...," Sanford said. "I'd like to find out why the judicial system is letting them right back out."

Mayor Tom Watson said, "it is disheartening."

"I think our OPD guys and gals do a wonderful job, and we'll just keep praying for them," Watson added.

After the meeting, Sanford said, "if we can stop it, that's what I'd like to do," adding that law enforcement and the courts should work together on the issue.

Sanford said "we need to get to the youth, too" to stop violence.

"It's going to take all of us attacking this thing and being aggressive to make sure it goes away and stops," Sanford said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

