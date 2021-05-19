City Commissioners hear favorable crime statistics

May 19—Owensboro didn't experience an increase in violent crimes in 2020, and property crimes decreased last year compared to the year before, Police Chief Art Ealum told commissioners Tuesday night.

Ealum met with commissioners to discuss crime statistics during the commission's special-called meeting at City Hall.

Ealum said random violent crime is not an issue in the city, adding that most violent crime involves a perpetrator who knows the victim.

"It's seems 69% of our violent crime was caused by someone that was known to the victim," Ealum said. "... There was some relationship there. We don't have a boogeyman, so to speak, to where if you go to the park, there's a chance you're going to be robbed. That's not it. These are (victims) that are known to the perpetrators often times."

Property crimes fell by 5.6% in 2020, compared to 2019, Ealum said.

While vehicle thefts increased last year, a man arrested in March after stealing a vehicle with a child inside has been connected to multiple other car thefts that occurred in 2020, Ealum said.

So far this year, crime is lower than then during the first quarter of 2020, Ealum said.

Compared to the first four months of 2020, there have been three fewer reports of rape and five fewer robbery reports and reports of robberies this year, Ealum said, equaling a 27.8% decrease in robbery reports, and a 27.27% decrease in reports of rape.

"There is a positive side so far, this year," in crime, Ealum said.

Between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2020, there were two homicides in the city, Ealum said.

"This year, we've had zero," Ealum said.

The Owensboro Police Department's crime "clearance" rate is above the national average, Ealum said. A crime is considered cleared when the case is closed by arrest, by a decision to not file charges or when a case is closed because the victim does not want to pursue charges.

On violent crime, for example, OPD's crime clearance rate is 72%, compared to a national clearance rate of 46%. OPD also cleared 39% of all the property crimes officers investigated last year, compared to the national average of 17%, Ealum said.

Ealum said OPD makes a report any time an officer is involved in "some kind of physical action" such as pushing a person during a chase, so OPD generates more use of force reports than some other agencies.

Officers "deal with a public who don't want a police action taken against them, and they're going to fight," Ealum said, adding that people who don't run from officers "have nothing to fear. All we're going to do is put handcuffs on you and take you to jail. But, to fight a police officer and expect nothing to happen, it just doesn't work that way. Our job is to enforce laws and warrants, so we don't have a choice in the matter when it comes to serving warrants."

Ealum said about 68.75% of use of force incidents involved Whites while 28.9% involved Blacks. While the percentage of Blacks involved in use of force reports is higher, percentage wise, than the city's Black population, the issue is not racial, Ealum said.

"You have to look at the actions taken against officers to avoid apprehension," Ealum said. "It doesn't come down to race, that officers are targeting anybody by race," Ealum said. "... If you run, we are going to chase you; that's our jobs" if the officer had a legitimate reason to be at the scene, he said.

In 2020, OPD officers had almost 46,000 interactions with the public, Ealum said.

Out of those, there were 11 complaints of officer misconduct, Ealum said, adding that more misconduct investigations were generated from other officers.

"We go well above and beyond to address issues," Ealum said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

