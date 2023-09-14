City commissioners vote 3-2 for tax hike amid crime, belt-tightening debate

The public safety argument won out Wednesday as a divided City Commission voted to move forward with an 8.5% property tax hike, with the extra money earmarked for police.

During a particularly emotional public hearing, the city’s first of two, commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a tentative $1.12 billion budget and tax rates for the new fiscal year.

Mayor John Dailey and Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Dianne Williams-Cox voted in favor, with Commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow voting against — no surprise given their stances since budget talks began in the spring.

The tax increase would give an additional $9.5 million to the Tallahassee Police Department, allowing it to hire 20 new officers to augment a force of around 370. The money also would go toward higher police salaries and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.

Debate on the budget, which sparked impassioned pleas from Matlow, Richardson and Williams-Cox, comes amid the backdrop of the city’s continuing gun violence epidemic and a surge in recent homicides.

Since the commission’s first budget workshop in April alone, 16 people have been killed in shooting incidents, though two were labeled accidents involving children and another involved a woman who first opened fire on police.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson listens to public comment during the Blueprint meeting at City Hall on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Richardson said that in a town of 200,000, TPD has only 20 patrol officers on the street during any given shift.

“They’re asking for more police officers to secure our city,” he said. “Will it cure crime? Absolutely it will not. Nobody in their right mind would think that hiring 20 additional police officers would cure a shooting that is unpredictable. But it sure will help towards making our community a safer community.”

But Matlow urged commissioners not to conflate public safety with a tax increase, calling it a “dishonest conversation” and saying the city should have first looked at budget cuts.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow listens to public comment during the Blueprint meeting at City Hall on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

“People at home right now, their wages are largely staying stagnant,” he said. “They’re having to work within their means. And we’re saying not only are we not going to work within our means, we’re going to reach into your pocket and ask you for a little bit more to shore up our budget.”

The tax hike made perhaps a fleeting alliance between the Leon County Republican Party, which opposed it, and Matlow and Porter, who make up the progressive wing of the City Commission.

But public opposition appeared muted compared to previous years, when the business community came out in droves to argue against tax hikes.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee commission votes 3-2 for tax hike amid emotional debate