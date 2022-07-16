City commits to grant to purchase "stop sticks"

Jul. 15—HENDERSON — The City Council gave the green light on Monday to a grant application that would, if won, fund the purchase of 42 9-foot-long "stop sticks" and a training kit for the Henderson Police Department.

"The goal is to equip each officer with a lightweight, easily-deployable tire deflation device to reduce the risk associated with prolonged police chases," City Manager Terrell Blackmon said.

For the past two decades, Henderson police have utilized "stinger" devices, which are "cumbersome, heavy and difficult to deploy," Police Chief Marcus Barrow said, adding that now is the "time to upgrade."

Stop sticks are composed of a single, three-sided bar with spikes lining each face.

Purchasing the stop sticks would be to the "benefit of public safety," Barrow said.

The 2022 Justice Assistance Grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance, would total $35,092. The police would receive $20,000 of those funds and $15,092 would go to the Vance County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Curtis Brame said the funds would be used for a list of different items — an enclosed utility trailer to store the department's side-by-side all-terrain vehicle and outer carriers for ballistic vests. If any funds are left over they would be used to purchase miscellaneous items for the office's Special Weapons and Tactics team.

The council motion passed unanimously and without discussion. Now, the only step left is for Vance County Sheriff's Office to present the same resolution to the County Commissioners at their next meeting on Aug. 1.