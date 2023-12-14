City committee OKs sanitary sewer loan

Dec. 14—DANVILLE — A $7 million Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan would be for phase 1 of a five-year plan for sanitary sewer system rehabilitations.

The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended the city apply for the loan. The full city council will act on the loan next week.

City Engineer Sam Cole said the city can't cash flow this project and extensive work when the city is this far behind in needed rehabilitations.

The city had 30 percent forgiveness on a loan on a past project, and city officials hope to get that again.

"There's always that possibility. There's no guarantee," Cole said.

The loan program has a 20-year repayment term with annual simple interest rates applied at one-half the bond market interest rate, according to the resolution. The current interest rate for the upcoming funding cycle year would be about 1.81 percent.

In budget and tax levy discussions, Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson said the city doesn't have to approve a new budget next week, as he questions the city employee salary study and not looking at Danville's lower cost of living.

In other business, the committee recommended:

* Amending the engineering services agreement from $310,225 to $403,500 with Clark Dietz Inc. for the realignment and improvements to West Williams Street from Robinson Street to Logan Avenue. With the project taking longer than expected, costs have increased with inflation and additional drainage issues identified. Drainage improvements will occur on the former Kirchner Building Center's site. Cole said demolitions for Kirchner's new location at Gilbert and Fairchild streets should be completed this month and the property will be transitioned to the business soon. The city hopes to have the West Williams realignment project bid ready by the end of 2024, with construction to start in 2025.

* Authorizing execution of a memorandum of understanding for solar development on the H&L Landfill with TotalEnergies Distributed Generation USA, LLC. Preliminary expected system: Up to 15 MWdc of ground mounted solar photovoltaic generation.

* Approving a $100,000 professional services agreement with Pavement Management Group of Heath, Ohio, for pavement management analyzation services for the Danville Area Transportation Study.

* Amending the street overlay contract by an additional $60,407 with Cross Construction due to the addition of Jackson Street from the CSX railroad to Woodbury Street and adjustments with manholes and valves. The total cost was $1.427 million.

* Authorizing $30,558 payment to Owens Excavating and Trucking for emergency sewer repairs at 7 E. Second St.

* Approving a lease contract with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. for tires for Danville Mass Transit buses from Feb. 1, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2027.

* Purchasing a replacement landscaping dump truck for the parks division at a cost not to exceed $90,000.