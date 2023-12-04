City Connects links MCS students to services, activities and stability

MUNCIE, Ind. − Rahmed Paige grew up on the Southside of the Muncie and is helping his old neighborhood by linking 450 children and their families to better lives, now and in the future.

Paige is the family navigator for the City Connects program at Grissom Elementary School on South Macedonia Avenue, a school where nearly 97% of students qualify for free or reduced lunches.

Rahmed Paige in his office at Grisson Elementary School where he serves as a family navigator for the City Connects program. Paige serves as a bridge connecting the 450 students at the school to services and activities throughout the community tailored to each child's need.

His job is to confront the urgent needs of all the students ― every child is evaluated to determine the strengths and needs they take from home to school. Paige then considers an array of school, government and community services that may be available and well as activities that might prove stimulating and motivating for each student. It is a mamouth job but one he says he loves.

"I try to manage what I can," he said. But Paige added that the rest of the staff at Grissom make it easier.

The concept of City Connects is to aid in stabilizing the home life of the student to increase the ability of the student to learn and succeed in school.

"When you’re hungry, you can’t learn. When you’re homeless, you can’t do homework. When you’re worried, or sad, or angry – you can’t concentrate. Out-of-school challenges diminish a child’s ability to learn and shine, especially in high-poverty urban school districts," said the introduction a Marian University website dedicated to the program.

In Indiana, City Connects is administered by Marian University in Indianapolis through its Center for Vibrant Schools. It is where the City Connects for the entire MIdwest is overseen.

Paige ― a 2012 graduate of Southside High School who attended Ivy Tech in Muncie before earning a batchelor's and a master's degree in educational psychology from Ball State University ― has been in place at the school for three years. He is one of six family navigators in Muncie Community Schools. They serve students in four MCS elementary schools and at Southside and Northside middle schools.

LeeAnn Kwiatkowski, the CEO of MCS, said she would like to expand the program to Muncie Central High School and she might have gotten the funding to do it. The university recently received a $500,000 grant from Indiana University Health Community Impact Investment Fund to expand City Connects at MCS.

Kwiatkowski said the program is making a real difference for families in need in Muincie as they search to plug into needed services. The navigator can help a family facing housing problems, which impact the student and all the members of the household. The navigator can help find services to help a family find more stable housing.

At all times, Kwiatkowski said, the navigator respects the desires of the family. There has been no pushback from the families as all have welcomed the help from navigators.

Every Grissom student is engaged by Paige. He also reaches out to thier families, providing assistance and directing parents to community services while making it clear that he is not being judgmental about situations with which families are confronted. Instead, Paige said, he is on the family's and the student's side, looking to help and improve their lives

Paige works with students to discover or create enrichment activities the student can use to explore subjects they find interesting. He supports them in those activities, at the school or in the community. For example, a child interested in basketball might be introduced to ongoing basketball programs in the city. Another child who enjoys being artistic is presented with programs to help the student build those talents.

In one case, Paige said, he surveyed students to find out their interests and discovered cooking was a big interest. He helped establish and an after-school cooking club at Grissom that gives students to learn about creating dishes and cooking.

City Connects tudents are placed in one of three tiers, with Tier One being a student who is progressing well and who Paige will work with to bolster their strengths and talents. In Tier Three are students needing help with academic performance or behavioral and social skills. Tier two includes students hovering between the to other two tiers and in need various degrees of help moving up.

Obviously, Paige concentrates most of his time with Tier Three students and their families. He also assists faculty at Grissom working with students with behavior issues as needed. The school staff all work as a team, he said.

Paige said there is a lot of movement of students among the tiers.

Paige says he hopes more school districts adopt the program. One of his challenges is working with students who move a lot. When a student comes from another district and has already been introduced to City Connects, Paige can pick up where the last navigator left off rather than having to start the student from scratch.

Jillian Lain, director of City Connects at Marian University, said that so far 80 individual schools in the state participate in the program, which has been active in Indiana since 2021.

Right now, as the name indicates, the program has been targeted at urban schools but is looking at becoming more involved in rural school districts in the future.

Every student gets the opportunity to broaden their horizon pursuing their interests while advancing social skills. Students that need academic help as well as families that need social services help, have an advocate with the family navigator.

Kwiatkowski said that in addition the support from IU Health Fund, the George and Frances Ball Foundation has also been involved in helping establish the program.

David Penticuff is a reporter with The Star Press. He can be reached at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: City Connects links MCS students to services, activities and stability