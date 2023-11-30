City Connects program expanding in Muncie Community Schools

MUNCIE − Marian University has been awarded a $500,000 grant over three years to expand its City Connects program in Muncie Community Schools.

City Connects, which has already been working in MCS, tackles problems faced by young students outside the classroom that diminish a child's ability to learn and succeed in school.

The MCS grant is one of 14 totaling $9.63 million awarded by the Indiana University Health Community Impact Investment Fund. The fund, administered by the IU Health Foundation, seeks to improve the lives of Hoosiers in need by addressing critical social and environmental factors that impact health outcomes.

City Connects takes a systemic, cost-effective, multi-year approach to address the out-of-school factors that limit student learning. This practice makes a significant impact on students – now and for years to come – including better academic performance, improved attendance, and higher graduation rates, according to a press release from the program based in Marian University in Indianapolis.

The program targets high-poverty urban school districts.

Schools partnering with City Connects receive a wide-range of tools and resources and have a full-time coordinator who works one-on-one with students, families, and educators.

"Students should be able to focus on learning at school,” said City Connects Midwest Director Jillian Lain. “Unfortunately, we know many are dealing with a lot outside the classroom. Whether they’re worried about their parent’s divorce, where their next meal will come from or something else entirely, City Connects supports students and their families by connecting them with resources.”

Through the expansion City Connects in MCS, Marian University will help local K-12 children overcome social, emotional, health, or psychological barriers to learning. Its on-site coordinator will work with teachers and families to address out-of-school factors that limit student learning.

“Since implementing City Connects in 2021, we have seen incredible results with our students,” said Muncie Community Schools Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski. “We are very grateful for our partnership with Marian University and all the support they provide our students and teachers.”The Marian University Center for Vibrant Schools is home to the City Connects Midwest Technical Assistance Center, which has served more than 26,000 students in City Connects schools throughout Indiana and Ohio since 2021. City Connects is currently being implemented in East Washington Academy, Grissom Elementary School, Longfellow Elementary School, Northside Middle School, Southside Middle School and South View Elementary School.

The $200 million Community Impact Investment (CII) Fund was established by IU Health in 2018. Administered by the IU Health Foundation, the CII Fund will support non-profit organizations in addressing social determinants of health in our communities and to achieve IU Health’s goal of making Indiana one of the healthiest states in the nation.

