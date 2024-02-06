City to consider county proposal for short-term jail addition
City to consider county proposal for short-term jail addition
City to consider county proposal for short-term jail addition
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the fallout from SEC & Big Ten commissioners Greg Sankey and Tony Pettiti creating a new partnership on the future of college football.
Charvarius Ward was on the Chiefs when they beat the 49ers to win the Super Bowl four years ago.
Toney claims that Giants fans in his mentions were the target of his viral Instagram Live rant before the AFC championship game that he missed.
Patrick Mahomes is back in another Super Bowl. It's another opportunity for him to build on his legacy.
Goodell pushed back on the idea that the field was problematic, citing expert opinions.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
The lightweight and double-walled beast keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
Final Fantasy 14 is hitting Xbox consoles soon, but it requires two subscriptions to play. This includes a subscription for the game itself and an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate membership.
Samsung chairman Jay Y. Lee's legal troubles took a positive turn as a Korean court acquitted him of stock manipulation and accounting fraud charges over a 2015 merger.
The 2024 Super Bowl is this Sunday — are you ready to watch?
Parisians voted to triple parking rates for cars considered heavy, bulky, and polluting. The measure will come into effect on September 1, 2024.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Microsoft may be preparing to bring major Xbox exclusives such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5.
Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Y. Lee has been declared not guilty on the charge of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015, a South Korean Court ruled on Monday. In the November hearing, prosecutors had called for Lee to be in jail for five years and a fine of 500 million KRW ($375,000) over charges of violating the Capital Markets Act -- accounting fraud and stock manipulation connected to an $8 billion merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015. The South Korean prosecutors alleged the merger helped Lee secure his control of the Korean tech giant.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
Vaccaro could go on and on about how sports betting in Las Vegas became mainstream — and the key role he played in making that happen.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
Surgery would sideline Embiid for an extended amount of time, per the report.