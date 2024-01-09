City continues preparing for potential ice storms in 2024 with special training

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To prepare for potential ice storms in 2024, the City of Austin continues working with various agencies to “ensure the right of way is maintained during a winter weather emergency.”

That training includes exercises performed by the Transportation and Public Works Department (TPW) and Street and Bridge Operations (SBO), like chainsaw handling, debris removal, vehicle chain installation and brine and dolomite application, according to a newsletter from the city.

Additionally, SBO crews learned first aid and how winter weather affects the roadway as part of “basic core skills,” the city said.

Other resources and equipment have been added to improve the TPW “department’s snow and ice response plan.” Battery backups for signaled intersections have increased throughout the city. Additionally, more generators were purchased to prepare for potential power outages, according to the city.

Plan accordingly for trips in winter weather

The city said to plan accordingly, as it is important “when getting around to ensure a safe trip.”

This includes taking the time to de-fog your windshield, especially because they are “an almost daily occurrence each morning in Central Texas.”

Autoweek.com suggests following these steps when de-fogging your windshield:

Turn the heater on to its highest setting

Turn on the air conditioning

Make sure air recirculation is off

Then roll down your window for a few minutes

It is also good to check your tires before driving or riding your bicycle, as tire air pressure loss happens faster in cold temperatures, according to Autoweek.

