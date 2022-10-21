City cops arrest two on attempted murder charges

Oct. 21—Brunswick police have picked up two men on attempted murder charges, stemming from an incident Sept. 22 in the city in which the men allegedly fired numerous times at a person inside a vehicle, Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez said Thursday.

Police apprehended Zarchary Leon Best Jr., 24, before noon Wednesday. He was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a crime, criminal trespass, criminal property damage and felony violation of probation. Police arrested his alleged accomplice, Ta'quan Jayshawn Waye, 21, on Oct. 12, charging him with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a crime, willful obstruction of the law and criminal trespass. Both men remained Thursday in the county jail.

Galdamez said the men fired numerous times into a vehicle in Brunswick. Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire, he said. Police issued warrants for both men following the initial investigation, he said.

"They fired a large number of rounds toward a person in a vehicle," Galdamez said. "Thankfully, no one was hurt. It was close. It was a miracle."

Galdamez would not comment further on the case, citing the ongoing investigation.