The city of Corpus Christi is taking on $160M in debt. Here's what it will pay for.

The city of Corpus Christi plans to issue roughly $162 million in bonds in the coming weeks.

Bonds are debt securities issued by governmental entities to fund day-to-day obligations and to finance capital projects such as building schools, highways or sewer systems.

The bonds will be paid back over a period of 20 years.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, City Council authorized the issuance of $20 million of certificates of obligation bonds, $40 million of general improvement bonds and $102 million of combined utility system revenue bonds. The monies will be used to fund Capital Improvement Program projects as well as Bond 2020 projects that were approved by voters in the November 2020 election.

A $4.8 million street construction project on a bond for 2020 includes constructing a new street to extend Rodd Field Road to Adler Road, as seen Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Cities can either pay for projects as they are able to or issue bonds, City Manager Peter Zanoni said. Paying for large projects through an annual budget process can be difficult.

"We can borrow big sums of money to do big projects. A and the community can benefit from those over the 20 years, versus waiting 20 years, saving up enough money and then doing the work," Zanoni said. "We pay them back over time. It's much like buying a home."

City officials expect to secure an interest rate between 4% and 5% for the bonds when they issue them. Officials have also factored in a higher interest rate, up to 5.5%, in the city's debt management plan. The last time the city issued bonds in September 2021, a 1.95% interest rate was secured, Zanoni said.

The city is slated to receive the bond proceeds by the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 31.

The $60 million of certificates of obligation and general obligation bonds will be paid back through property tax revenue. The $102 million of revenue bonds will be paid back through utility revenue streams.

The new Police Training Academy is designed to be 36,760 square feet and located on five acres of the new Del Mar College Southside Campus, at the corner of Yorktown Boulevard and Rodd Field Road. The facility has been designed to maintain the campus aesthetics. The $16.6 million construction of the academy is slated to be finished by April or May in 2023.

Here's what the bonds will pay for

Certificates of obligation

Solid waste complex and compost facility: $9.5 million

Parks facility and warehouse: $330,000

City Hall building upgrades and capital repairs: $1.6 million

Library improvements: $1.7 million

Health Department facility improvements: $2 million

Police Training Facility: $5.4 million

General obligation bonds

Street improvements: $30.5 million

Parks improvements: $6.75 million

Improvements to 14 parks

North Beach restrooms and parking improvements

Texas State Aquarium Rescue Center

Bill Witt Park pool and facilities

West Guth Park improvements

Public safety: $2 million

Land acquisition for Fire Station No. 3

Design of Police Training Academy

Revenue bonds

Wastewater utility improvements: $40 million

Wastewater treatment plant improvements

Wastewater infrastructure improvements in support of street reconstruction

Wastewater lift station improvements

Citywide underground infrastructure inspection, maintenance and replacement

Water utility improvements: $30 million

Elevated storage tank improvements

Water treatment plant improvements

Citywide waterline replacements

Waterline relocation for Harbor Bridge

Citywide underground infrastructure inspection, maintenance and replacement

Water infrastructure improvements in support of street reconstruction

Stormwater utility improvements: $30 million

Citywide stormwater improvements

Stormwater infrastructure improvements in support of street reconstruction

Citywide underground infrastructure inspection, maintenance and replacement

City has high-grade bond ratings

Ratings given to the city on the general obligation and the utility revenue bonds are in the high-grade category.

Moody's, Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings and Fitch reaffirmed the city’s general obligation bond ratings of Aa2, AA, and AA, respectively, along with the city’s utility revenue bond ratings of Aa3, AA-, and AA-, respectively, all with a stable outlook.

The city’s bond ratings are much like an individual's personal credit scores, Zanoni said. They indicate to investors the city's ability to pay back its debt. The higher the credit rating, the higher the demand by investors, resulting in a lower interest rate and savings to the taxpayer.

"Through tough economic times and a global pandemic, the city of Corpus Christi has maintained and even improved its bond rating," he said. "We will continue to be good stewards of taxpayer money for the betterment of our community."

