City correction officer accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s dog in Queens home

A city Correction Department officer is accused of snuffing out his ex-girlfriend’s Maltese dog after she left her Queens home.

Brandon Pearce, 27, surrendered to police Thursday morning and was charged with burglary, animal cruelty and other offenses.

Pearce’s 28-year-old ex left her Springfield Gardens home on Feb. 24. When she returned home, she found her dog bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The pooch died soon after, and police determined that Pearce was inside the home and the only one who had access to it, cop sources said.

An NYPD spokesman had no information on what killed her dog.

Pearce, who lives on Staten Island, has worked as a correction officer since December 2016, and is assigned to the Anna M. Cross Center on Rikers Island.

He awaits arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.