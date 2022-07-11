City could ban convicted criminals from lobbying as commissioners implement more changes to ordinance

The city is poised to make two changes to its lobbyist regulations that could eliminate registration fees and bar convicted criminals from advocating on behalf of clients.

The city is poised to make two changes to its lobbyist regulations that could eliminate registration fees and bar convicted criminals from advocating on behalf of clients.

Commissioners will decide whether to repeal the $25, per client lobbyist registration fee, a cost unique to Tallahassee but used sparingly at the county level across the state, at their next meeting Wednesday.

At an earlier meeting, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said she would like to see the fee amount increased.

The Tallahassee City Commission meets Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

Commissioners will also discuss whether to introduce an ordinance that would enact a permanent ban on lobbying for anyone convicted of a corruption-related crime including bribery, theft and honest services fraud.

The potential action Wednesday is the latest in efforts at the city to shore up regulations on lobbying in the hopes of expanding transparency about who is looking to influence elected officials.

A Tallahassee Democrat investigation

The ban on individuals convicted of public corruption related crimes is a wish high on the list of Erwin Jackson.

Jackson, a frequent City Hall critic, has repeatedly asked commissioners to look at the issue in the wake of an FBI corruption investigation that led to the conviction of former City Commissioner Scott Maddox, local businessman and hotelier J.T. Burnette and the arrest last month of former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and his close associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks on charges they funneled campaign contributions to themselves.

Erwin Jackson leaves the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Tallahassee after Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith were sentenced to prison for federal corruption charges Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Jackson has long contended that Maddox could get out of prison and register as a lobbyist with the city.

At last month's City Commission meeting, Jackson brought the issue up while also handing out T-shirts emblazoned with a photo of Maddox and an adult entertainer that he was pictured with on a trip to Las Vegas with undercover FBI agents. The words "Tallahassee's Next Registered Lobbyist" were written above the photo.

Story continues

Commissioners will weigh an ordinance that institutes an outright lobbyist registration ban or one with a set timeframe for someone convicted of certain crimes.

The City Attorney's office noted in agenda materials that lobbying is protected under the First Amendment as a redress of grievances, an issue that means any attempt to limit it needed to be narrowly tailored. It also noted that of 15 cities and 10 counties in Florida that were reviewed, none had lobbying bans on the books.

Column: Prohibit convicted felons from qualifying as registered city lobbyists | Erwin Jackson

Erwin Jackson attempts to hand city commissioners T-shirts emblazoned with a photo of Maddox with an adult entertainer that he was pictured with on a trip to Las Vegas with undercover FBI agents. Commissioners and staff declined to accept the shirts citing gift laws.

Florida, however, does sets limits on when someone can register as a state lobbyist after being convicted of a felony. Florida requires a person to be released from incarceration and satisfy all court-imposed fines and restitutions and to have his or her civil rights restored before they can register.

In April, commissioners approved changes that allow the city’s Independent Ethics Board to quickly dispose of complaints involving unintentional violations or for the board to coordinate an informal disposition to a complaint through a settlement agreement and updates language about misuse of public position. The measure also bars contingency fees – compensation that is dependent on official action – and makes paying or accepting them a first-degree misdemeanor.

More: 'The problem is the process': City Hall lobbying could become a 2022 campaign issue

Last month, commissioners approved a set of changes to their lobbying ordinance, including eliminating quarterly compensation reports, allowing electronic filings and requiring lobbyists to identify a specific area of interest.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee could ban convicted criminals from lobbying