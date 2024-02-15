This city could be first in Tarrant County to get drone deliveries. Public hearings scheduled

North Richland Hills could be the first city in Tarrant County where drones deliver food, medication and other products.

According to an announcement on the city’s website, Wing Aviation, which already operates in Frisco, Lewisville and Little Elm, wants to expand in to Tarrant County, but the company will need approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council.

Two public hearings will take place to discuss the landing pad and surface operations.

The Planning and Zoning public hearing is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the third floor council chamber, and the second hearing is scheduled during the city council meeting, at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. Both hearings will be livestreamed.

Wing Aviation already delivers in Frisco, Little Elm and Lewisville, and the company has permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate in the Metroplex.

Wing Aviation has a partnership with Walmart to deliver quick meals, groceries, household essentials and over the counter medications, according to the company’s website.

The drones operate autonomously, and “advanced vision” allows them to understand their surroundings, according to Wing Aviation.