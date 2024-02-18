City could revoke incentives for long-stalled Mission Gateway project

After terminating a contract with the Mission Gateway developer last summer, the Mission City Council will now consider eliminating tax incentive districts on the property.

Since redevelopment efforts on the former Mission Mall property began nearly 18 years ago, the Mission Gateway project has faced liens from contractors and undergone several plan iterations, with little progress.

The most recent version of the project at Shawnee Mission Parkway between Roe Avenue and Johnson Drive was $268 million.

The most recent plan called for a mixed-use development with a Cinergy entertainment center, 370 apartments and a hotel, as well as nearly 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. That project was scheduled to be complete by 2025.

In January 2023, the City Council approved creating a 22-year community improvement district (CID) on the property and signed off on a tax increment financing (TIF) plan from New York-based developers Cameron Group LLC and GFI Development Co.

The City Council now will consider eliminating the CID and terminating TIF project plan. The CID would have placed an additional 2% sales tax on purchases made in the district beginning Jan. 1.

However, because there has been no development to generate sales tax, no money has been collected under the CID.

