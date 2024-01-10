City Council acts on suggestion from father of Joshua Conant

Tactical equipment and advanced first aid kit bags are shown in the back of a Port Huron police vehicle in early 2022. On Monday, Port Huron City Council members agreed to add defibrillators to all 19 of the department's vehicles.

After family members of Joshua Conant returned to City Council Monday, Port Huron officials tacked on an amendment to the purchase of three police vehicles in response to one of their questions.

“I just looked up defibrillators because I’m told you guys only have a couple in the department. That seems to me that you guys should have them in every car — every car,” said Mike Conant, father of the 26-year-old who died outside the Roche Bar Nov. 4. “That doesn’t seem unreasonable, does it? They’re like 1,500 bucks.”

And Councilman Jeff Pemberton agreed.

The official, now in his second term on the city board, motioned to accept a $140,142 bid for three 2023 Ford Interceptor utility vehicles for the police department, pre-emptively authorizing all costs for city administration to also bid out defibrillators for every vehicle in the department's fleet.

Pemberton called it a no-brainer, though they usually don't “make an amendment that quick to something already on the agenda.” He thanked Conant’s family for making them aware.

Mike Conant, father of Joshua Conant, who died Nov. 4 outside the Roche Bar, speaks before Port Huron City Council on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

“I know it’s not going to make or break the budget. … I would’ve assumed, if you’d have asked me, ‘Do you have defibrillators in all your cars?’ I’d (respond), ‘Sure, probably,’” he said. “So, to me, it was a no-brainer. … I didn’t want to put anyone on the spot, but I know these guys enough to know it makes sense, right? Why wouldn’t we do that? It’s a small cost.”

Councilman Bob Mosurak seconded Pemberton’s motion, which was OK’d unanimously among present council members without much discussion.

Police Chief Joe Platzer said there are 19 vehicles in all in the department’s fleet.

Of the purchase of defibrillators for each one, City Manager James Freed said, “It’ll take me about 30 days to do that and an additional 10 days for training.” The amendment means he won't have to come back to council for approval of the expenditure once determined.

Earlier in the meeting, Freed had recapped all 165 legislative actions, or bids, projects, and initiatives, approved by council members in 2023. That roundup included a host of things from infrastructure needs to police equipment.

It was some of the latter referenced by Mike Conant during public comment Monday.

Joshua Conant died following an incident outside the Roche — some details of which have been wildly discussed among members of the public, though not released by authorities — and could not be resuscitated when found unresponsive by law enforcement on Nov. 4, according to the city.

Since then, family and supporters of Conant have spoken up looking for answers at public comment at City Council meetings.

Last month, Platzer ended the Dec. 11 meeting with an update on how the department concluded the officers who responded to the scene had acted properly. Most residents have raised questions about bouncers from the Roche, which has remained closed.

The death investigation and determination of any resulting charges were handed over to the Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Light shines on a #JusticeForJosh decal tagged on the door of the Roche Bar, 405 Quay St., on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in downtown Port Huron. Joshua Conant was killed nearby the establishment Nov. 4.

Mark Sanderson, Conant’s uncle, repeated some concerns Monday, adding family took issue with Platzer’s update at December's meeting after many attendees had left. Mike Conant also questioned the time it purportedly took an ambulance to arrive at the scene of his son’s death, asking whether the city should utilize it’s own service similar to Marysville.

Sandra Conant, Joshua Conant’s mother, ended her public comment with a few beats of silence, staring at City Council members. “I want every one of you to look at me,” she said, referencing her time to speak. “Because it took longer than four minutes to kill my son.”

At the end of the meeting, when officials say they generally share comments about non-agenda community items, multiple reiterated their heartbreak for the Conant family. Freed said he, too, would be “very, very upset” if it were his loved one.

And while he added the family still deserved an update “to the best we have," Freed and council members said they weren’t being kept abreast of the investigation into Conant’s death from state-level authorities.

“Our agency has been segregated off from that investigation. The prosecution lies with the attorney general’s office. My briefings have ceased,” Feed said. “I don’t get updated on what’s going on with the case. I have no idea where the case is at because we are of course a party at the scene that night. It wouldn’t be appropriate.”

