City council approves 32% water rate increase for Springfield residents, FY 2025 budget

City Water, Light and Power ratepayers will be paying 32% more on their bills beginning March 1.

The Springfield City Council voted 7-3 the hike the bills that amount for FY25 and 32% for FY26.

The last water rate increase was 13 years ago, said CWLP's chief engineer Doug Brown.

Without it, Brown said the utility would have to lay off people.

Chief Engineer for CWLP Doug Brown answers questions during the City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Springfield.

'It's a dire situation': Mandate, crumbling infrastructure behind potential water rate hike

Voting against the rate hike were Ward 2 Ald. Shawn Gregory, Ward 3 Ald. Roy Williams Jr. and Ward 6 Ald. Jennifer Notariano.

Ward 6 Ald. Jennifer Notariano on the the @CWLP-proposed water rate increases for the next two years: 'We didn't need this much of an increase this quickly.' The Springfield utility is seeking a 32% hike each year.#SJRBreaking — Steven Spearie (@StevenSpearie) February 21, 2024

Notariano, as she did at last week's committee of the whole meeting, wanted to amend the ordinance by capping the CPI (Consumer Price Index). Both amendments failed.

Notariano said the utility didn't need such a hefty increase "that quickly."

"I represent people who could never afford the 32% and the 32%," Williams added. "That's just ridiculous. That's just too high."

Ward 3 Ald. Roy Williams Jr. argues against a City Water, Light and Power water rate increase at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Ward 10 Ald. Ralph Hanauer said the city council was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

"I'm not a big fan of voting for this, but I don't see where we have a choice," Hanauer said. "That's what we inherited."

About half of the additional $15 to $18 million anticipated to be raised by the hikes would go towards addressing frequent water main breaks and a state-mandated replacement of lead water service lines.

Illinois is one of only three states that has mandated lead service line replacement language on its books. The city began replacing some of its 11,000 lead service lines in 2019, Brown said.

Under the state mandate, the city might be required to install 500 lead lines per year by 2027.

When all is said and done, the cost to the city will be about $150 million for switching out lead lines with copper lines.

Ward 10 Ald. Ralph Hanauer makes a point in favor of a City Water, Light and Power water rate increase at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Council passes fiscal year budget

That vote came before the city council approved the FY25 budget, which includes $183 million in the corporate fund.

It was the second year in a row that the city council unanimously approved the budget.

Alderpersons voted down an amendment which would have removed $280,000 earmarked for an ambulance. The city is in conversation to get back into the ambulance service. Those alderpersons who argued for keeping it in the budget said it continues to facilitate the discussion.

The city is currently served by three ambulance companies.

Ward 3 Ald. Jennifer Notariano argues against a proposed City Water, Light and Power water rate increase at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield residents to see 32% increase in water bills on March 1