City council approves $5 million project to improve roads around Springfield Underground

In order to facilitate development in northeast Springfield, plans are underway to improve and connect roadways around the Springfield Underground. At an estimated cost of about $5 million, the city plans to extend Eastgate Avenue from Division Street north and east to connect to the Underground's southern entrance on LeCompte Road.

A majority of the project will be funded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission through the Governor's Transportation Cost Share, after Springfield City Council voted unanimously to accept the funds at its Monday night meeting. The remaining cost of approximately $1.5 million will be shared by the city and the Erlen Group, which owns Springfield Underground.

Tractor-trailers drive through the cavernous Springfield Underground in this March 12, 2015 file photo.

The avenue serves as one of the main thoroughfares from U.S. 65. Despite the area above the underground warehouse being in "shovel-ready" condition, it remains undeveloped. Lack of appropriate roadways may be partly to blame, officials said.

"The thing that's holding it back from economic development is really the infrastructure," said Eric Claussen, assistant director of Public Works. "That's what we're here to be able to implement."

Momentum for more improvements

Last year, the city received federal grant funds to widen LeCompte Road, currently a narrow two-lane road that is inadequate for the amount of industrial traffic moving to and from the warehouse. The project will widen the street to three lanes, add sidewalks and create a sufficient shoulder from Division Street to the BNSF railroad line. Additionally, the LeCompte Road and Division Street intersection will be improved to include turn lanes.

Claussen said both projects are in the design phase currently, with hopes to have both roads under construction in 2024.

The city was hoping for an additional $3.4 million from the state to maintain, repair and upgrade LeCompte Road. The money appeared in the 2023 appropriation bill, but was listed at $34 million instead of $3.4 million. Because of the error, in June Gov. Mike Parson vetoed the item in its entirety.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader.

