City Council approves new contract, 13 percent raise for city manager

Dec. 9—Just before giving preliminary approval to a 2024 budget that comes with no tax increase this week, Meadville City Council unanimously approved a lucrative new contract with the woman council members said deserved much of the credit for delivering the budget.

The agreement will pay City Manager Maryann Menanno $110,000 per year for the next four years and comes with a $10,000 performance bonus this month as well as a $10,000 retention bonus due by the end of January.

Menanno must reimburse the city for a prorated portion of the retention bonus if she terminates her employment with the city prior to Dec. 31, 2027, according to the contract.

The contract was approved with no public discussion.

After the meeting, Mayor Jaime Kinder immediately pointed to the 2024 budget when asked why extending Menanno's contract made sense.

The year began with the prospect of a $1.1 million deficit, she said, but the final budget is balanced and includes just $265,000 in reserve funds and other "one-time" sources of revenue.

The deficit reduction was achieved, she added, "while adding jobs, while adding programs" such as the city ambulance service launched this year and a multi-million-dollar 20-year agreement to provide police services to Vernon Township.

"That's hard work," Kinder said. "That's big stuff, and when you have someone doing the job that needs to be done, then you need to keep that person."

Councilman Jim Roha said Menanno's extension was "well earned" and both he and Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight suggested Menanno was invested in the city's success.

"She was offered another job at significantly more, even than what we are paying with this new contract," Roha said.

"That says a lot about her commitment," McKnight said. "That's one of the things that made up my mind, is the fact that she was willing to overlook that big increase in pay to stay here."

Roha said the competing offer was for a job in Corry. Menanno worked as a consultant on housing for the Corry Redevelopment Authority earlier this year, according to The Corry Journal.

Such opportunities are likely to be less common under her new contract. Where the previous contract allowed consultative work, the new one permits it only if the work does not interfere with her role as City Manager and is given prior approval by City Council.

In keeping with Pennsylvania laws governing third-class cities like Meadville, the term of the contract is indefinite, attorney Tim Wachter explained after the meeting, but only sets the compensation rate for the next four years.

Menanno became city manager on an interim basis in July 2021, replacing Gary Johnson, who had also held the position on an interim basis. Three months later, council removed the interim status from the position.

At the time, her salary was $90,000 per year. Subsequent raises brought her annual pay up to $97,000.

The increase to $110,000 represents a 13 percent raise. Unlike the many city employees who belong to unions, Menanno's agreement comes with no annual raises over the next four years.

Following an annual performance review, council may, at its discretion, provide a bonus, according to the contract.

The contract also comes with the usual health and retirement benefits available to city employees. Where the previous contract included 20 days of annual paid vacation, the new one does not cite a specific amount of paid time off.

The contract is a reflection of Menanno's time on the job, according to Kinder.

"A lot of things have been done here in the past couple of years," she said regarding council's support for Menanno and the new contract. "It's a testament to what we have done."

