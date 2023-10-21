City Council approves controversial West LA facility for homeless
The Los Angeles City Council approved a controversial West L.A. housing facility for homeless people that has sparked opposition among some local residents and business owners.
The Los Angeles City Council approved a controversial West L.A. housing facility for homeless people that has sparked opposition among some local residents and business owners.
The Supreme Court will weigh in on a controversial case attempting to limit contact between federal officials and social media companies.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Be prepared whatever comes your way — this genius gadget can spark it up even in high winds.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
"All you want to do is see me turn into—" "A giant woman."
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
I already own them in four colors.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
These best-selling faux fur-lined boots are over $100 cheaper than the OG UGGs and shoppers say they look and feel the same.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
The biggest news stories this morning: Watch a Shiba Inu speedrun video games for charity, Crypto company owned by Winklevoss twins hit by lawsuit, Adobe adds plenty of AI wizardry to Photoshop and Premiere.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
Both Democrats and Republicans are worried that the independent candidate could help the other side win next year as a spoiler candidate.
Elon Musk today said that X (formerly Twitter) is going to soon launch two new premium tiers, confirming previous reports and code sightings. The owner of the platform said that one tier will cost lower than the current $8 per month plan, but won't reduce ads. The other tier will be a more expensive one, which will remove all ads.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
Earlier this year, Palestinian-American filmmaker Khitam Jabr posted a handful of Reels about her family’s trip to the West Bank. In the short travel vlogs, Jabr shared snippets of Palestinian culture, from eating decadent meals to dancing at her niece’s wedding. “I hadn’t been in a decade, so it’s just like, life abroad,” Jabr told TechCrunch.
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
Kansas avoided major penalties last week when the NCAA wrapped up its lengthy investigation into the program.