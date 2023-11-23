City council approves downtown parking change

Nov. 22—After months of debate and discussion, the Marysville City Council on Tuesday night unanimously passed a change to the municipal code that officials claim will help spur economic development downtown.

Prior to the adoption of the new ordinance, the municipal code required 1.5 onsite parking spaces per residential or hotel unit for developers and property owners in the downtown area. To help spur development and be more in line with modern cities, the new ordinance removes that parking requirement for a specific area of downtown Marysville — a zone referred to as the "Downtown C-2 and C-3 Zoning Districts," which covers most of D, C and B streets from about 1st Street to 9th Street.

Prior to full approval by the council, the Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission discussed the issue over several meetings over several months. Their recommendation to the council was to remove the prior ordinance altogether.

According to the city, developers will still be allowed to provide onsite parking to meet demands, but there will be no requirement. Officials have said that developers interested in investing in the city have expressed concern to city staff about the previous standard. A change in the ordinance, they claimed, would ease those concerns.

"It really is going to be beneficial to attract future developers because they see the parking ordinance is workable for them and future projects. There are currently two projects that will be coming for consideration in the short term and this will potentially impact those projects," Marysville Community and Economic Development Director Dan Flores previously said. "... It really demonstrates Marysville's move for forward development and momentum. We want to share that we're open for business."

Flores, who has been a major factor in that momentum that the city has had in recent months, pointed to a project that was directly affected by the previous parking requirements.

"The 413 3rd St. apartment project at the corner of D Street is a specific project that could not be constructed with required on-site parking," Flores told the Appeal-Democrat Editorial Board last week. "This is a small infill site, and it is not feasible to provide surface or structured parking and have any room for apartments. This is one major project that is pending the outcome of the Council action on downtown parking requirements. There are other small residential conversion projects that have been prevented from converting vacant retail or office to residential use because parking cannot be provided for housing units."

In its justification for removing parking restrictions downtown, the city said that more cities are exempting parking in downtown areas in order to support economic development. Cities, especially in California, also are trying to encourage alternative forms of transportation, such as mass transit, biking and walking.

"San Diego enacted parking reforms that eliminated business parking requirements in quality transit areas," the city previously said. "San Jose enacted a similar reform, striking parking requirements from many areas. Culver City approved citywide lifting of parking mandates in October 2022. A few cities — Lancaster, Los Angeles, and Santa Monica — have removed parking requirements in specific areas, mainly downtowns. This eliminates a costly requirement and encourages the use of alternate forms of transportation."

Bringing in more housing and business options to downtown Marysville has been a huge focus of the council and staff. Because the city's tax base is currently limited due to big employers such as Caltrans, Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital and Yuba County that are largely exempt from the collection of property taxes, officials have been seeking ways to bring in more revenue in order to fund needed services in the city and improve the quality of life for its residents, the Appeal previously reported.

"Nothing is going to happen until we change this," Councilman Stuart Gilchrist previously said of the prior ordinance. "... You really have to look forward into the future. ... I think it's crucial within the downtown corridor as businesses change."

While some residents have expressed concerns about a perceived lack of parking in the downtown area, city officials said parking studies have shown that there is no general lack of parking.

"The results of the parking studies found that while there is a perception of a lack of parking, in most areas there are sufficient parking spaces within less than a three-minute walk of any business or residential area in the Downtown," the city said in a staff report. "The exception is several blocks in front of certain businesses and in the Medical Arts district adjacent to Rideout Hospital."

Mayor Chris Branscum previously said a change in the parking ordinance and the eventual development that could take place as a result would allow the downtown area to become a success model for other developers who may feel more willing to invest in the city.

"Success breeds success. Once someone comes in and fills up their units, there will be more life to this region. It will inspire more commercial development," Branscum previously said. "Is there a risk in pushing ahead with no parking? I'm comfortable with that risk because developers are market animals. Market forces will guide them in how they invest in parking solutions. ... We need success models. Success breeds success. This area needs this. If there's some risk, I'm ready to accept it."