City Council approves Medina as APD Chief

Mar. 16—The city council unanimously approved Harold Medina to be chief of the Albuquerque Police Department.

Mayor Tim Keller announced he was tapping Medina, who had been serving as the interim chief since September, for the position last week.

Medina will oversee crime fighting and recruiting efforts, while Sylvester Stanley, as Superintendent of Police Reform, will handle the reforms with the Department of Justice and the training academy.

In a statement after councilors approved the appointment, Keller said he was looking forward to working with both men to make sure the public feels safe.

"Chief Medina is passionate and hard-working when it comes to fighting crime, and he knows the history, and the ins and outs of every corner of Albuquerque," Keller said. "Superintendent Stanley brings valuable outside perspective and a proven track record of reform and accountability. We know there's no easy answer in the face of a huge national increase in violent crime, but we're getting innovative to bust through old obstacles and see continued progress for our city."

At Monday's council meeting, the administration faced questions about rumors on social media that Medina is under investigation for allegedly interfering with the arrest of a family member who had two outstanding warrants.

In response, Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair said she was "aware of the false rumors being spread by disgruntled former employees." She said she thought the rumors "crossed a line" and re-victimized Medina's son.

"This is exactly the kind of drama that required a change in leadership over there ...," Nair said. "I think they show that there are lots of folks who want to prevent chief Medina from being the chief of police through insinuation and false allegations."

For his part, Medina said he was not present or involved in any way, and that his son took care of the misdemeanor warrants and other allegations through the court system.