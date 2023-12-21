City Council approves Tuscaloosa City Schools' request for property tax referendum

The Tuscaloosa City Council has approved a request from the Tuscaloosa City Schools' Board of Education to schedule a referendum for next year that could raise property taxes.

The request, which seeks an Aug. 27, 2024, referendum in Tuscaloosa, was passed by a 6-1 vote during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Revenue from the proposed increase would be used to bolster funding for Tuscaloosa City Schools, which serves about 11,000 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and operates 21 schools, along with a career technical facility for high schoolers. TCS also employs about 1,500 people.

Mike Daria, superintendent of the Tuscaloosa City Schools, takes part in a panel discussion during the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s West Alabama Education Summit Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at the Bryant Conference Center.

Before the referendum can be held, the Alabama Legislature must approve the plan. The Legislature's next regular session begins on Feb. 6. If the Legislature approves, then Tuscaloosa voters will decide whether or not to raise the property taxes in August.

The Tuscaloosa City School board unanimously voted in October to request the tax referendum, saying that severe budget cuts would be necessary without an infusion of revenue.

According to TCS, the property tax increase would fund $17.25 million in annual improvements for the school system starting in 2025.

The millage rate for homeowners in Tuscaloosa is 51.5 mills, of which the Tuscaloosa City Schools receive 15.5 mills. If approved, the referendum would increase the millage rate that the Tuscaloosa City Schools receive by 11.5 mills ― about a 22% increase of the city's total millage rate.

The last time local tax rates were increased to support the Tuscaloosa City Schools was in 1986.

Second grader Oniah Gwyn hugs Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary Principal Preeti Nichani as she arrives for the first day of classes. Schools opened in both Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

If approved by voters, the new revenue would benefit three categories:

School safety: Ensuring there are school resource officers in each and every school during the school day and beefing up security infrastructure.

Educator excellence: Retaining and recruiting the best and the brightest educators through competitive pay and benefits.

Premier student programs/services: Making sure that the current programs continue, and rigorous academic opportunities and student programs are expanded.

Earlier this year, the Tuscaloosa County School System, which serves about 18,000 students, sought a property tax increase to fund a range of improvements at the system's 34 schools. The measure failed, with around 80% of voters voting "No." About 17% of the eligible voters participated in the Feb. 14 referendum.

