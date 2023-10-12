City Council approves water facility improvements

Oct. 12—PLATTSBURGH — Proposed design improvements to the City of Plattsburgh's Water Resource Recovery Facility on Green Street initially left some councilors hesitant to approve the plans.

Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) felt the $447,000 requested for the project designs would be better suited for improving other aspects of the wastewater plant.

"I would like to see the facility upgraded to mitigate the odor, obviously. When I was first on council in 2019, and Jeff (Moore) and I were on the Infrastructure Committee together, I know that you presented us ... with proposals taking us down the road to where we are now for the upgrades," Gibbs told city environmental manager Jon Ruff at the last Common Council meeting.

"Here we are, five years later, and we have a desperately ill water facility, $14 million on Margaret Street, our debt service went from $900,000 at the end of August to $2 million. I can't get behind this cost at this time. I'm sure it's worthy, but I just wanted to be clear why I can't support it."

ODOR CONTROL

Similarly, Councilor Moore (D-Ward 6) wondered if any of these funds would be used to mitigate odor concerns at the facility.

Ruff said the proposed design improvements were just "cosmetic" and would include facade enhancement and exterior upgrades for the entire facility.

"It's also what we call exterior stabilization. The exterior plant is 50-some years old, these improvements will not only make the plant look a lot nicer, it's also going to extend the life expectancy of that facility."

"So none of these upgrades will actually make the plant run better or control odor?" Moore asked.

"Correct," Ruff replied.

"I should mention though that these architectural upgrades, when we got the grant and financing award, were part of an overall package that included odor control upgrades and watering upgrades ... disinfection upgrades and included these architectural upgrades. So the grants and the zero percent financing that we were provided from the state, is based on the assumption that we would do all of the work that was included in that grant and financing."

This was the final component of that work, he added.

ENVIRONMENTAL LEARNING CENTER

There was also some confusion raised on whether or not the requested funds were being put toward The Environmental Learning Center, a potential project at the WRRF outlined in the city's Harborside Master Plan.

"These improvements don't have anything specifically designed to deal with the Environmental Learning Center. What they do provide, in part, are what we're referring to as 'interim upgrades' to the front of the facility, in a location where the Environmental Learning Center would be if it ever proceeds later on," Ruff told the council.

"So what we don't want to do is upgrade all facades around the facility and then leave the main entrance the way that it is, in case the Environmental Learning Center ever moves forward. So this contract includes a relatively modest amount of funds for upgrading the entryway for now, understanding that those improvements might become permanent if the Environmental Learning Center ever proceeds."

Councilor Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1), who was the former vice president and manager of the Plattsburgh Farmers' and Crafters' Market, which neighbors the WRRF, said she was having a "hard time" getting on board with the plans.

"We have water issues going on and this isn't for any of them," she said, referring to the drinking water issues the city experienced last summer. "I want the plant to look nice. I mean, you know my history down there."

HARBORSIDE PLANS

Ruff assured her concerns about the drinking water have already been taken care of and this resolution was focused on the wastewater aspect.

And while not directly part of the Harborside Master Plan, Mayor Chris Rosenquest also said the proposed WRRF upgrades are part of the holistic view to improve that area.

"There is a broader view of the importance of this facility and the way that it looks as we're trying to improve the rest of the space down there," he said.

"Whether it be improving trails, improving the Farmers' Market facility and the way that looks, improving the potential hotel development side, or the parking lot or the marina, this is part of that. So we can't go through this exercise of the Harborside Master Plan (and how it) looks to improve this entire area, but then ignore the Water Resource Recovery Facility. I don't think that's the approach that the master plan has outlined, or what the folks who have made those recommendations have asked for."

Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) additionally said the councilors not being in support of the proposed design improvements now contradicts previous statements made by them when the hotel development project was being discussed for a neighboring parcel of land at the city's harborside.

"One of the things that was discussed during the hotel discussion was the look of the WRRF and how it would be nice if we could improve that, alongside building a new hotel or perhaps in advance of building a new hotel. But some of the councilors, I remember, were opposed to building a hotel and the reservations were on how it looks at the sewage treatment plant," Kelly pointed out.

"So here's our opportunity to turn that around and make the property more attractive to developers."

Councilors Gibbs and Moore eventually voted against the measure.

Baughn, because she believes in the Harborside Master Plan, said she would indeed vote yes in support of the WRRF plans despite her initial hesitation. Joining her were Councilors Kelly, Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5), approving the plans 4-2.

