City Council backtracks, passes edited American Rescue Plan funding plan, to vote on another

The Jackson City Council has backtracked on a recent vote, pushing ahead on a new plan for American Rescue Plan Funding after it was originally voted down.

Last Tuesday, a new resolution that would amend the previously passed “spending buckets” for ARP funds was proposed by Councilmember Paul Taylor, though it was ultimately denied passage by a 4-3 vote. Taylor, Gary Pickens, Ross Priddy and Tara Skinner voted for the resolution, while David Cisco, Russ McKelvey and Marda Wallace voted no and Johnny Dodd abstained from voting. Earnest Brooks was absent.

City Council members listen as City Finance, Accounting and Budget Director Bobby Arnold discusses the American Rescue Plan funds.

Taylor presented the plan as a way to go forward with the city’s needs, while also conforming with state regulations that had been recently published.

Most notably, the new guidance allowed the city to allocate $10 million of the total $13 million for ‘lost revenue’ purposes—the previous guidance only allowed for an estimated $1.7 million in that category.

“This will allow the city more flexibility in what we’re doing, as far as acquiring some of the capital needs that have been listed previously,” Taylor said.

The council had been under the impression that to pass, the resolution would need five votes because that's the majority of the nine-member council.

However, according to Conger, a recent discussion with City Attorney Lewis Cobb revealed that because of Dodd’s abstention, the resolution only needed a simple majority, which requires 51 percent of votes.

“Our city attorney issued me a letter this past week—the resolution did pass because of the abstention and the simple majority requirement,” Conger said. “It doesn’t require a majority of councilmembers, this required a simple majority. So it did pass.

“However, there was no budget amendment to go along with it. So changing the buckets of money….we couldn’t have done anything anyway. And so what we did was use this resolution, and our committee met last week and built upon that.”

Now that Taylor's version of the resolution is passed, and the committee met to "build upon it," council members will gather publicly on Feb. 1 to vote on the most recent resolution, with the “buckets” changed from their previous iterations to:

Community Support: $2,610,686

Public Health & Safety (HVAC): $350,000

TDEC/Infrastructure Grant Matching: $932,765

Operational/Capital Support (Lost Revenue): $10,000,000

The Financial Empowerment Center will still receive it’s allocated $125,000.

Funding in the “Community Support” category will be administered via public input, working with the Love Your Block Grant and related Community Development Coordinator.

The stipulation that each expenditure be approved by the mayor is also included in the new plan.

