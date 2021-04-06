City council candidate intends to take charges to trial

Apr. 6—SUNBURY — A Shamokin man running for city council is headed toward a trial for allegedly threatened a city councilwoman and her husband in September.

Joseph Lechinskie Jr., 36, who will be on the Republican ballot for Shamokin City Council in the May primary election, appeared briefly on Monday with defense attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones. Leschinskie said he intends to take the matter to trial.

Leschinskie is facing five misdemeanor charges: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct in an unrelated matter on Sept. 14. Leschinskie allegedly threatened Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband following a city council meeting.

Jones, who recused himself from the case, changed Leschinskie's bail from $5,000 cash to $5,000 unsecured. He must abide by the same supervision conditions.

In an unrelated matter, Leschinskie is also facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper's testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.

He is set to go to trial in June for that case.