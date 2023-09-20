City Council committee to vote on minimum wage for tipped workers
Chicago could take the next step toward higher wages for tipped workers Wednesday.
Chicago could take the next step toward higher wages for tipped workers Wednesday.
When HashiCorp announced it was changing its Terraform license in August, it set off a firestorm in the open source community, and actually represented an existential threat to startups who were built on top of the popular open source project. The community went into action and within weeks they had written a manifesto, and soon after that launched an official fork called OpenTF. Today, that group went a step further when the Linux Foundation announced OpenTofu, the official name for the Terraform fork, which will live forever under the auspices of the foundation as open source project.
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature in India that will allow users in its largest market to pay businesses using a variety of payment options from within the instant messaging app. The Meta-owned app on Wednesday said it has partnered with PayU and Bengaluru-headquartered Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking and all UPI apps in India. Wednesday's move follows WhatsApp partnering with Stripe earlier this year to help its users in Singapore pay businesses through the app.
In response to the bomb Unity dropped, Terraria developer Re-Logic has stepped in to promote and support alternative open-source game engines that developers can use instead.
"When homeless people do it, it’s gross. When working class people do it, it’s embarrassing. When celebs do it, it’s fashion." The post ‘When celebs do it, it’s fashion’: TikTokers raise questions about trending ‘squatters core’ aesthetic appeared first on In The Know.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The goal secured a critical group-stage point for Lazio and put Provedel on a very short list in the Champions League history book.
The agency this week said it plans to reduce audits for taxpayers who claim the earned income tax credit, or EITC.
Data loss prevention (DLP) has emerged as a foundational strategy for businesses looking to prevent workers from inadvertently (or advertently) sharing sensitive data outside the confines of the company network. At its core, DLP is about solving the "people problem" -- humans are often at the center of security lapses, whether it's through sharing a confidential document with outsiders or pasting database access tokens into a public GitHub repository. Presenting onstage today as part of the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt, CEO Ian Garrett showcased Phalanx’s technology and laid out the company's mission at a time when companies might prefer a more "human-friendly" solution to stop their data seeping into the public domain.
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
Dan Titus examines the loaded shooting guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
Volvo cites two main reasons for ditching diesel: electric powertrains are simply better, and climate change must be addressed by reducing emissions.
A huge leak has revealed a ton of details about Xbox's internal workings and future plans, including information on an updated Series X. Here are the biggest things we learned.
ZayZoon, a fintech firm that got its start charging employees $5 to get paid sooner, has raised $34.5 million in a Series B round co-led by Framework and EDC with participation from ATB Financial. CEO Darcy Tuer says that the funds, which bring ZayZoon's total raised to $53 million, will be put toward "doubling down" on ZayZoon's growth and accelerating the development of new features on its product roadmap. Tuer co-founded Calgary-based ZayZoon with Tate Hackert and Jamie Ha in 2014.
HiddenLayer, a security startup focused on protecting AI systems from adversarial attacks, today announced that it raised $50 million in a funding round co-led by M12 and Moore Strategic Ventures with participation from Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Capital One and TenEleven. Bringing the company's total raised to $56 million, the new funds will be put toward supporting HiddenLayer's go-to-market efforts, expanding its headcount from 50 employees to 90 by the end of the year and further investing in R&D, co-founder and CEO Chris Sestito told TechCrunch via email. "We're scaling quickly to meet market demand for our machine learning security platform which is coming from all industries across the globe."
'I get 12,000 to 15,000 steps a day while answering emails and talking on the phone,' shared a fan.
A document that's part of a massive Microsoft leak revealed tentative plans for the next-generation Xbox — what it calls a "hybrid game platform."
The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis is well into its fourth day, with no deal in sight. The strike comes as all three automakers have made aggressive moves to retool existing factories to build electric vehicles. Nearly 13,000 workers began picketing Friday at midnight after a deal wasn't reached by the UAW's deadline.
Hunter's expected to miss three weeks after a late hit by Blackburn.