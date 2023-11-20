City Council to consider $15 million for jail, Police Memorial Building maintenance

A City Council special committee was divided Friday on how to best face a variety of maintenance issues in the county’s jail and police administration building.

The committee, charged with studying the viability of replacing those facilities, discussed what each needed in the meantime – and how a potential $14.9 million price tag could be split over time or reduced with a new structure.

“I understand that this is a short term need and goal and certainly one that will ensure that we have a center that's going to be safe and secure for both our corrections officers and for inmates in there,” council member Jimmy Peluso said during the meeting. “It's just that this is a large sticker shock to me.”

The four members present at the meeting disagreed over whether to fund the problems immediately with city reserves, pursue other funding options or first determine if the Police Memorial Building would be moved sooner rather than later.

Conversations surrounding the facilities officially began with the mayoral administration and council turnover in July, and council President Ron Salem created the special committee that month. Members are expected to issue their final report with a recommendation in June 2024.

Council members discussed Friday how the jail facility, a 35-year-old building, needs may stem from a litany of potential factors: a lack of oversight from previous administrations, a lack of available funds and JSO’s prioritization of maintenance needs.

Now, members are grappling with how to handle the immediate problems each building faces while also deciding if the jail should be relocated outside of downtown.

The immediate needs listed for the jail alone totaled more than $9 million. High priced items of more than $1 million each included elevator and electrical infrastructure upgrades. Lower priced items ranged from mold remediation and fire pump replacement to drain repairs and kitchen equipment replacements.

The Police Memorial Building’s needs were broken into categories: critical (totaling $3.8 million), necessary but not critical to operation (totaling $290,000) and necessary if the building was not moved in five years (totaling $1.8 million).

Critical needs mentioned by JSO representatives in attendance included updates to the building's air conditioning system and electrical infrastructure.

If addressed, a JSO representative said the funding would be a one time ask to return the facilities to “status quo.” Regular maintenance and upkeep would still be needed after.

City Council will consider the buildings’ needs separately

Regardless of the time or possibility of current funding, City Council will consider the needs of the two structures separately.

Moving the jail out of downtown would “be five years away at best,” Salem said. The Police Memorial Building, however, could be moved into an existing building downtown.

“I think we need to be more prudent about a bunch of investment in that building if they're potentially going to move,” Salem told the Times-Union. “I know there is a lot of vacant office space throughout downtown, and I think it's a discussion we need to have.”

JSO Director Larry Schmitt said the ideal – but also most expensive – scenario would be for the administrative building, jail and courthouse to be on the same campus, but they could be separated.

JSO moved some administrative personnel in September, leasing space in the Florida Blue building, and has other administrative offices throughout the city. It would need around 250,000 sq. ft. of space to replace what it has in the current headquarters, Salem said, but more to account for growth. More than 700 people work from the Police Memorial Building now.

Because of the difference in timelines, the jail maintenance needs will likely take priority moving forward.

The city will have to decide what safeguards to place on the current or any new structure to ensure it remains “state of the art,” Salem said.

Boylan was unsure of what kind of accountability measures would be introduced to make sure any upgraded or new facility does not fall into disrepair again, but he envisioned codifying a yearly inspection of the jail prior to accepting the city’s yearly budget in order to know what is needed.

Committee considers money already allocated, potential state funding

The city’s budget passed in October included funds for both facilities, but the needs considered Friday would need additional allocations.

The Capital Improvement Plan included $275,000 for memorial building maintenance and $2.5 million for jail cell door upgrades. In the list presented to council Friday, the cost breakdown included $600,000 in current ongoing repairs and maintenance for the memorial building.

The projects are separate from JSO’s total budget of over $500 million.

Ideas for paying for the current maintenance needs included reallocating some of the already allotted JSO budget, seeking state or federal grants or pulling from the city’s reserve funds.

As chair of the committee, Boylan said he would speak with the city’s chief financial officer in the coming week to see what the mayor’s office could support for the current facilities and hoped the full committee could have a recommendation on how to move forward on the administration building by February.

“It is my goal today to impress upon all of us the urgency of addressing this issue,” Boylan said. “So the fact that I called for something and didn't get it doesn't surprise me terribly, but it does emphasize the urgency of us doing this.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville City Council considers jail police memorial maintenance