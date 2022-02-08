City council considers tax plan for infrastructure projects near Oak Hill Road

Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
City Council Member Bob Reynolds explains why the proposed tax incremental financing plan would benefit the city.
WOOSTER – City Council is considering a plan that would pave the way for future economic development in the city without reaching deep into the pockets of Wooster residents.

If approved, the plan would establish an incremental tax increase in the Oak Hill Road, Milltown Road and Oldman Road area to pay for three infrastructure projects, according to the plan.

Those projects – sanitary sewer utilities and two roundabouts – would be paid for by those living in a proposed district via newly generated property taxes over an estimated 27-year period, according to the plan.

These new property taxes also would come from new economic developments like the Oak Hill Road neighborhood that would benefit from the improvements, said Jonathan Millea, economic development coordinator for the city.

Residential development: One answer to Wooster's housing shortage: New 91-unit single-family development is in the works

Millea described it this way. If someone pays $1 in property taxes, that money would go toward funding various services in the area including schools and city operations. If that property tax increases to $2, the second dollar would go toward paying off the three projects, he said.

This would not impact or reduce existing tax revenues, Millea said.

In total, the tax incremental financing district would pay for nearly $8.6 million in improvements.

These projects will be rolled out in phases to test if the proposed plan works, starting with the sanitary sewer utilities, Millea said.

Taxes generated in the district would reimburse Wooster as the project used money from the city budget. The city will initially pay for the roundabouts with loans or bonds, he said.

Millea said that a TIF district is the best way forward because the funds were not available and grants were unable to cover the costs.

More action at the Monday, Feb. 7 Wooster City Council meeting

  • The assessments levied on Melrose Drive residents will remain the same for those who wished to receive discounts from the city. Council approved recommendations from the Assessment Equalization Board to not change assessments, stating that the board found no merit in their objections.

  • Council waived hearings for three new liquor licenses in the city including two that will be used by Meijer. The third is for Cigar Vault LLC at 601 Portage Road.

  • E&H Hardware in downtown Wooster plans to use a permanent easement to construct a 44-inch by 30-inch propane cage in the alley between the Quinby and McClure buildings. According to City Council Member Barbara Knapic, the Wooster Fire Department has no concerns with the location of the cage.

  • Council approved a contract payment to Wayne County services provided through the county prosecutor's office. This is a two-year contract that is to be paid in its second year in 2022. It will increase from $83,000 to $85,000 in the next contract, according to city council.

  • The city will advertise to hire a contractor to reconstruct Melrose Drive. The project is estimated to cost $3.86 million.

  • The city will advertise to hire a contractor to replace 1,000 linear feet of waterlines with a history of leaks and breaking with eight-inch ductile pipes along Griffen Drive. This will cost the city $200,000 from the water fund.

  • Three new police cruisers will be purchased for a total of $147,000. These will replace cars one and four and an unmarked vehicle. The old vehicle will be sold.

Up Next: Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

