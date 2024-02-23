City Council continues to examine financial issues, this time related to tourism

Addresses to council on Tuesday by Bratwurst Festival and Chamber of Commerce representatives focused on the city's financial issues.

Adam Heinlein said one of the suggestions on ways to address saving money was to stop financing street clean-up after the Bratwurst Festival. He said if that happened the festival would have to stop financing other initiatives because its funds would be dedicated to paying the city.

He also reminded the council the festival board made an offer to the previous city administration to pay overtime for clean-up crews, but the offer was declined.

Heinlein said festival generates about half of the city bed tax from lodging establishment.

Heinlein said according to information from the City Auditor at a 2022 meeting, about $57,000 was received from the bed tax, and half was given to the tourism board and the other half to the city's general fund.

Heinlein said if the Bratwurst Festival wasn't held anymore because of lack of funds, the city may not generate the same amount of bed tax money.

“I feel that this number would definitely be cut in half, possibly more,” Heinlein said.

Benefits the Bratwurst Festival brings to community

Heinlein said many festival employee efforts go into the clean-up after the festival, and that involves clearing electrical cables and water hoses to make sure the roads are open for the residents in the mornings.

Bratwurst Festival is one of the top four festivals in Ohio, and being conducted on a fraction of the budget of similar events, Heinlein said.

He said the festival generates other community events, such as fundraisers for the clubs. In addition, the festival lends its equipment to other community events, such as Crestline Festival, Marion Popcorn Festival and Circleville Pumpkin show.

“Pretty much anything that goes in the downtown area, we are behind the scenes providing our equipment for that,” Heinlein said. “I feel this would be absolutely terrible for these groups as they do raise a lot of money for their programs through the festival.”

Chamber asks to renew tourism bureau bed tax share

Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce Director Casie Grau requested City Council renew its resolution to direct 50% of the bed tax money to the Bucyrus Tourism and Visitors Bureau.

The resolution issued by City Council in March 2022 expired at the end of 2023.

Grau said former chamber Director Jessie Furner asked that the resolution be automatically renew if the chamber continues to provide updates to council on what happens in the tourism industry.

Events pertinent to the tourism industry, Grau said, were Best “Wurst” Bike Ride in 2022 and 2023 and Crawford County Summer Passport Program in 2023 that provided bus tours to the Crawford County historic locations.

This year, the chamber entered into a partnership with a consultant who advises the board on ways to develop, Grau said.

“We feel we have good momentum and structure in place to provide things related to tourism,” she said.

Council President Kurt Fankhauser asked Grau for update on how funds directed to tourism development were used during years the tourism bureau was not known to be very active.

“It kind of worries me that it could have just disappeared,” Fankhauser said.

Grau said since she just started to attend Tourism and Visitors Bureau meetings after her appointment as the chamber director, she did not have the information on hand, but would follow up with Park National Bank, which holds the old bureau’s checking account, and report back to council.

