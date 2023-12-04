City council could amend ordinance regarding sanctuary city for unborn

This Thursday, Abilene's City Council will hear a report, host a discussion and subsequently take action regarding terminology within its current ordinance as a "sanctuary" city for the unborn. The council will hear recommendations specifically from the Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance Amendment Committee.

This will be the first related ordinance after Abilene passed the resolution to become a sanctuary city for the unborn in November 2022. The council will have to decide whether or not to outline definitions and possibly change terminology.

The committee presenting this ordinance is made up of some council members and city staff, several citizens of Abilene and a medical expert, according to city manager, Robert Hanna. They have completed their review but are recommending that the council consider the ordinance changes they deem necessary.

Hanna explained the ordinance changes as having to do with some concerns from the local medical community. Hanna also noted that experts from the committee will clarify to city council "that certain drugs can be used in certain conditions" when regarding the health of the mother.

Abilene's City Hall

In effect, abortions will still be illegal within the city of Abilene and within the state of Texas, as citizens have spoken regarding their stance for the sanctuary ordinance. Hanna noted, however, that this amendment could allow doctors to use certain medicines in the course of "making sure that the mother lives after they have the baby."

When asked what effect this legislation could have on the enforcement of sanctuary city laws, Hanna responded that he doesn't believe the city has any concerns over the enforcement of the original ordinance, rather, there was "simply a lack of clarity in the medical community on could lifesaving drugs be administered in certain situations."

The repeal of Roe v. Wade

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned landmark case, Roe V. Wade. In effect, the Supreme Court ruled that Americans do not have a constitutional right to an abortion, instead stating that that decision should rest with state legislature instead. This ruling did not outlaw abortions outright but left it up to individual states to decide if their citizens should have access to abortions.

As a result, the State of Texas outlawed abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision. According to the Texas State Law Library, the existing Texas abortion "trigger law" became effective August 25, 2022. It also set out Texas' "civil, criminal, and professional penalties for abortion providers who violate the law."

How Abilene became a sanctuary city for the unborn

On the November 7, 2022, ballot, the city of Abilene drafted a proposition that would allow it to become a sanctuary city for the unborn. Proposition B read as follows according to the city's website:

"Proposition B: The code of ordinances of the City of Abilene, Texas shall be amended by enacting an ordinance outlawing abortion within the City of Abilene, declaring Abilene a sanctuary city for the unborn, making various provisions and findings, providing for severability, repealing conflicting ordinances, and establishing an effective date."

Proposition B passed by a tight margin, with just over 52% of Abilenians voting in favor of becoming a sanctuary city, according to the Taylor County Elections Office. Similar legislation passed in nearby San Angelo as well.

The question remains, will Abilene redefine its sanctuary ordinance? Which takes precedence: the mother or the unborn child? Abilene Reporter News is following the proposed amendments to sanctuary city ordinance and will be covering this breaking story on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: City council could refine parts of sanctuary city for unborn ordinance