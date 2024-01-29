NYC Council set to vote to override veto of How Many Stops Act
A spokesperson for the council speaker said she is confident she will have enough votes on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the council speaker said she is confident she will have enough votes on Tuesday.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.
Microsoft will report its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
Ground Control Audio's UwU Virtual Pet buffer is a Tamagotchi in a guitar pedal that encourages you to practice to keep it healthy.
The world wants to build more nuclear power plants as a way to solve the climate crisis. One problem: Uranium, used to power those plants, is in short supply.
Rivian planning 'worldwide product launch' at its retail HQ in Laguna Beach on March 7, expected to be for the smaller R2 SUV that hits the market in 2026.
Three local councils in the United Kingdom continue to experience disruption to their online services, a week after confirming a cyberattack had knocked some systems offline. The councils for Canterbury, Dover, and Thanet — all of which are based in the U.K. county of Kent and have a combined population of almost 500,000 residents — said last week that they were jointly investigating an unspecified “cyber incident” that had disrupted council tax payments and online forms. Robert Davis, a spokesperson for Canterbury City Council, told TechCrunch last week that the council’s initial investigation suggests that no customer data was accessed.
These top-rated waterproof buds are over 50% off right now.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
New rental apartments are expected to continue to boost inventory and bring down prices, offering relief to America's renters.
Spy photos show that the Hyundai Santa Cruz will be getting a light refresh. It offers styling that's a bit more upright and like the updated Palisade.
Despite pressure to drop out, Haley insists she’ll keep campaigning for the nomination.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
This easy-to-use monitor is compact enough for travel, but it can keep your home safe, too.
These are the best electric SUVs whether you're looking for something mainstream, on a budget, luxurious or rugged.
Adrian Griffin was fired less than a year into his role as the Bucks' head coach
Milwaukee is exploring options to improve its roster and defense as the trade deadline looms.
TikTok is one of the latest companies to be hit by layoffs sweeping across tech industry over the past year.
The Blazers had the ball and the lead with less than 20 seconds left. Then things got weird.
Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.