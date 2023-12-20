City council: Dresden Road waterline will be replaced; Fourth Street will be refurbished

ZANESVILLE — Two major road projects will begin next year. The Dresden Road waterline will be replaced before repaving and Fourth Street will be undergoing a streetscape improvement project.

Fourth Street refurbishing planned

The downtown has been undergoing streetscape improvement projects on individual streets for a couple of years. City council has now heard an ordinance for Fourth Street to undergo the same refurbishing. New lights with underground wiring, street and sidewalk improvements will begin next year. The city has applied for a TAP (Transformational Alternatives Program,) grant with the Ohio Department of Transportation for a total of $1,116,000. The city will be responsible for only 5% or $58,000 for the project.

City plans streetscapes for downtown

These streetscape projects are to bring the downtown to life and bring more investments into the city. The last street that has yet to be done is Market Street.

Dresden Road gets new waterline

In the past, the city has repaved roads prior to replacing waterlines. The administration is now focused on replacing waterlines before road repaving to avoid tearing up new pavement.

The city will be taking a low interest loan of $4.1 million from the Ohio Water Development Authority to install a new waterline on Dresden Road. All of the main trunkline down Dresden will be replaced. This replacement will happen before the entire road is repaved around the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025. The last time Dresden Road was repaved was approximately 12 years ago, according to Matt Schley, the community development director for the city.

LVanNiel@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville council plans 2024 work on Dresden Road and Fourth Street