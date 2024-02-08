City Council early voting opens today; standard voting opens Tuesday

Feb. 8—In the 2024 City Council election, residents of Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 not only have the opportunity to select their new Council members, but to break with national norms of low turnout at local elections.

Early voting for the Feb. 13 City Council election opens for residents today at the Cleveland County Election Board (641 E. Robinson St. in Norman) or the Moore Norman Technology Center (13301 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City).

Next Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters can find their polling place listed on their voter ID cards or by visiting the OK Voter Portal at okvoterportal.okelections.us.

Hand-delivered absentee ballots must be notarized and returned to the Cleveland County Election Board by 5 p.m. on Monday; the election board must receive all mailed-in absentee ballots by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to data provided by the Cleveland County Election Board, as of Feb. 7, there are 40,192 registered voters across Norman's even-numbered wards.

Ward 2 has 9,607 registered voters, Ward 4 has 9,293, Ward 6 has 10,684 and Ward 8 has 10,608.

The number of registered voters across the even-numbered wards has changed since the last election, but using current registration numbers as an estimate, a little over a quarter of registered voters went to the ballot box in the 2022 City Council election.

In 2022, Wards 2 and 8 had similar turnouts with 3,035 and 3,007 cast ballots, respectively. Ward 6 had the greatest turnout with 4,188 votes, while Ward 4 had the smallest with 2,527.

2022 voter turnout was likely buoyed by the mayoral election. In the 2020 City Council election, there were 1,334 votes cast in Ward 2, 887 in Ward 4 and 1,211 in Ward 6 — turnout rates hovering around 10-14%.

Across the United States, turnout in municipal elections tends to be low. According to the National Civic League, only 15 to 27 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in local elections.

Compared to midterm elections, which tend to draw around 40% of eligible voters, and presidential elections, which usually draw over 50% of eligible voters, municipal elections receive little participation.

However, unlike state or federal elections, it's not uncommon for local elections to be determined by a few individual votes. For example, in 2019, a Ward 3 candidate fell short of outright victory by only six votes.