City Council fighting to keep Coast Guard Station in Ashtabula Harbor

Dec. 7—ASHTABULA — City Council is fighting to keep the Coast Guard Station in the Ashtabula Harbor from closing.

At Monday night's regular meeting, council members unanimously decided to send letters to members of the House of Representatives and senators, after the Coast Guard told city officials it will not be returning for the 2024 summer season.

"Right now the Coast Guard has only been at the station from Memorial Day through Labor Day," City Manager Jim Timonere said. "They are telling us they will not be returning Memorial Day 2024."

Timonere said keeping the Coast Guard Station open is number one on the city's priority list.

The Coast Guard's 9th District in Cleveland could not be reached for comment.

"We were notified in late November due to staffing issues with the Coast Guard, several of their seasonal stations on the Great Lakes would be closing," Timonere said. "In addition, it was stated their Fairport Station would be downsized, leaving Ashtabula County's response to come from either Cleveland or Erie, Pa."

With two deep water ports in the county and the growing tourism industry that encompasses river and lake activities not only in the city of Ashtabula, but along the county's coast, that long of a response time is just not acceptable or safe, he said.

"We have a wonderful relationship with the men and women who serve and are stationed here in the county, and we do not want to lose this asset," he said. "We have reached out to Congressman [Dave] Joyce, as well as Senators [Sherrod] Brown and [J.D.] Vance, who have expressed their concern and interest in assisting us."

The closure is due to a staffing issue; they do not have enough new recruits to keep it open, Timonere said.

"We had over 150 incidents on the lake last summer within our area here in Ashtabula County, so when you break that down for the summer time, that's almost one a day," he said.

City Council President John Roskovics said it's upsetting and illogical that Ashtabula would lose its Coast Guard Station.

"Our long shoreline (is) home to two huge ports, numerous fishing vessels and pleasure crafts deserve to be protected," he said. "It's quite irresponsible and short-sighted for the government to cut these vital services. Hopefully, this decision will be reconsidered."

The U.S. Coast Guard has had a presence in Ashtabula since 1893, according to information posted on the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area website.

The original station was built in 1892. A new facility was built in 1938 to support larger crews and modern equipment. The station moved across the river to a new building in 2000.

The station built in 1938 was used by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, on a lease from the federal government, until their boat and headquarters were moved to Geneva State Park in 2017.

Up until 2017, the Coast Guard gave Ashtabula round-the-clock protection from its office in the Harbor. That's when the Coast Guard changed its time in Ashtabula, notifying city officials it would be open in the Harbor when the river unfreezes and would leave when it freezes again.

A year or two later, the Coast Guard Station changed its hours again, only manning the station from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

City and county officials agree that closing the station is not acceptable.

"We are vehemently opposed to the closing of the Ashtabula Coast Guard Station," County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. "We are working with local officials and our congressional delegation to oppose such efforts and reverse this decision. Our local public safety departments cannot take on this responsibility alone."

Ashtabula City Council members urge the public to call or write to their elected officials about the matter.

Timonere said city officials will soon host a meeting with the Coast Guard, local leaders and first responders to advocate for the station to remain open.