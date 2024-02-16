City council files motion to deny request for summary decision in redistricting lawsuit

Feb. 16—ANDERSON — Attorneys for the Anderson City Council have filed a motion to stay a request for a summary judgement in a federal redistricting lawsuit.

Last year Common Cause Indiana, the League of Women Voters of Indiana and the local NAACP filed a federal lawsuit alleging the six single-member council districts violated federal law based on the one person, one vote requirement of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

It seeks a special election in two districts after new boundaries have been created to eliminate the deviations in the number of voters.

District 3 is represented by Democrat Greg Graham and District 4 is represented by Democrat Ollie H. Dixon. Both ran unopposed in 2023.

The Chicago law firm representing the city council filed a motion contending that Kelsey Kauffman, who drew up the proposed districts, and Sarah Andre have not been available to give discovery interviews as part of their depositions.

"Deposition testimony elicited from numerous witnesses affiliated with Common Cause, the League of Women Voters and the NAACP confirmed that it was Kauffman who approached them, pushing the litigation against city of Anderson," the court document states. "Similar to how she quarterbacked (from behind the scenes) prior litigation against the city of Gary, it was Kauffman who instigated Plaintiff's litigation."

The filing also contends that the request for summary judgement should not be granted because the law firm hired no longer represents the NAACP.

Attorneys with the Indianapolis law firm of Bowman & Vlink filed the motion to withdraw from representing the NAACP, contending there is a conflict of interest.

The city council's response states that the NAACP is no longer being represented by the law firm concerning the protection of a minority district on the council.

"Apparently, the protection of a majority-minor district in accordance with the Voting Rights Act means nothing to these other organizations, and NAACP, unsurprisingly, strongly disagrees," the court document states.

The council also contends the request for a summary judgement was done because of a concern that legislation sponsored by State Sen. Mike Gaskill would legally push back the redistricting requirement to July 1, 2025.

The attorneys for Common Cause and the League of Women Voters stated they have made Kauffman available for a deposition and that depositions have already been taken of the plaintiffs.

