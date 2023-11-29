City Council focuses on high water bills
Some Houston City Council Members are heeding calls for action on skyrocketing water bills. This comes as frustrations grow among Houstonians seeking relief from high utility costs.
Is renting always the way to go when planning a wedding. TikTokers discuss. The post Bride-to-be calls out the cost of renting items for a wedding, so what should you rent vs. buy? appeared first on In The Know.
Save a wild 60% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.
The Bills could go from Super Bowl favorite to out of the playoffs.
Rockstar Games co-founder and ex-creative director Dan Houser's new studio Absurd Ventures has announced its first projects: a graphic novel and an audio drama.
An op-ed from the White House's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger.
Substack has beefed up its video capabilities, offering users the ability to directly upload content and lock it behind customizable paywalls. There’s also an AI tool to generate transcripts and more efficient cross-platform sharing options.
JuJu Watkins isn’t done with her first fall semester of college at USC. She still hasn’t played a conference game in the Pac-12. And yet, the 6-foot-2 freshman guard is already overtaking legends in the record books with more on the horizon.
iSeeCars found that some EVs and hybrids are taking way longer to sell than their normal gas-powered counterparts.
With a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer on the horizon, Netflix just got its hands on Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, the company announced today. GTA: The Trilogy was released in 2021 and is a compilation of three games in the popular GTA series -- GTA III, featuring protagonist Claude in Liberty City; GTA: Vice City, which follows former mobster Tommy Vercetti; and GTA: San Andreas, with gang member Carl “CJ” Johnson as the central character. The three games will arrive on the Netflix mobile app on December 14 as well as standalone apps (only available to Netflix subscribers) in the App Store and Google Play Store.
10 amazingly practical presents you can give Mom and/or Dad.
The IOC announced Salt Lake City as the preferred candidate for 2034, effectively confirming the destination will host.
GameStop stock is skyrocketing a week before the company is scheduled to report earnings.
Revisions to third quarter economic data showed an ideal scenario for the Federal Reserve where the economy continues growing but inflation cools.
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this fall and winter? Look no further.
We're heading into the second month of the season — so it might be time to make some tough roster cuts.
Almost 7 in 10 Americans said they would be pleased with an investment as a holiday gift.
GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra reiterated Wednesday plans for Cruise to be more "deliberate" when operations eventually resume at the troubled self-driving vehicle subsidiary. For GM, that will include slashing spending at Cruise "by hundreds of millions of dollars" in 2024, an action that is expected to result in widespread layoffs at the San Francisco-based company that employs about 3,800 people. Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson said Wednesday there would be more specific information in the coming weeks about what this new Cruise will look like following the outcome of two independent safety and incident reviews that are already underway.
The regular season is in the rearview mirror and only conference championship weekend remains before Heisman ballots are due.