City council forms Homeless Commission

Dec. 15—ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has taken a step to deal with the homeless population in the city.

The council Thursday approved a resolution to create a commission on homelessness.

"We have a lot of committees," Councilman Lance Stephenson said of the resolution. "This resolution is to have some control, develop a game plan."

The city is not taking advantage of federal dollars available through the Housing and Urban Development Department to address homelessness, according to Stephenson.

He noted the State of Indiana received $5 million from the federal agency.

The council has also set aside $900,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for initiatives to address homelessness in Anderson.

"We don't know how many homeless people there are in Anderson," Stephenson said, noting the annual Point in Time initiative to identify homeless people is set for Jan. 24.

"We need to work to get a correct number," Stephenson said.

The resolution to create the commission includes provisions to hire staff, engage in fundraising activities and apply for grant funding.

The commission would include government officials, non-profit organizations, faith-based groups, businesses and individuals with expertise.

Local resident Cheryl Horning said the point-in-time number of homeless in the community is not accurate. She contended that January is not the best time to determine the number of homeless in Anderson.

Horning and several others said those taking the count have to learn from the Anderson Police Department where homeless people are camping.

"We should leave it to those with expertise in dealing with the homeless population," Horning said.

Tamie Dixon-Tatum, the director the Anderson Department of Civil and Human Rights, said her office will make sure the commission is doing the intended work.

"We will work with the entire community to make sure the concerns are being addressed," she said.

One goal is to make sure homeless people have the necessary documentation to get assistance from government agencies, she noted.

Resident Lindsay Brown noted that the resolution didn't include any funding provisions.

"There is no financing to make it sustainable," Brown said. "Without funding, it's just giving it lip service."

He said there is a housing crisis in Anderson that needs to be addressed by city government.

"This resolution is pro-active," Dixon-Tatum said. "It will bring everyone to the table."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.