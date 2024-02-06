How City Council HBCU scholarship fund transforms lives

Last year, I received a scholarship from the Memphis City Council HBCU Scholarship Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis.

As a first-year student at Texas Southern University, that scholarship helped me fully immerse myself in the college experience. Being away from home isn’t easy for a first-year student, but along with entering college debt-free, I’ve achieved a 3.76 GPA and joined the Thomas F. Freeman Debate Team.

I am currently serving as a Freshman Senator in the Student Government Association and leading a Bible study group. Most recently, I traveled with 11 strangers across Tennessee to discuss solutions to gun violence and presented five solutions to state legislators on the first day of the legislative session with the input of more than 30,000 Tennesseans.

That scholarship represented more than just financial aid for me. To me, it’s an example of what Memphis stands for.

The Memphis City Council HBCU Scholarship serves as a shining example of the transformative power of community uplift and partnerships in propelling youth toward a future they can see and feel. This scholarship -- which went to 84 students, totaling $448,200, to attend 25 different historically Black colleges and universities in 2023 -- not only alleviated financial constraints but symbolizes the collective commitment of our community to invest in the potential of its young members.

It demonstrates that when local organizations, businesses, and individuals join forces to support educational endeavors, they foster an environment where youth can thrive academically and personally.

This scholarship is not just a financial contribution; it is a testament to the belief that every young person deserves a chance to succeed. By expanding such initiatives and forging more partnerships, we can build a robust network of support that ensures our youth are equipped with the resources they need to overcome challenges and reach their full potential.

This scholarship, and others like it, stand as beacons of hope, illuminating the path towards a better future for the youth of Memphis.

I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I was raised by a single mother who did the best she could with what she had. A true superwoman, she taught me the importance of having community and support. From my family members to my church members, to Bridge Builders, Black Girls Code, and a host of educators, I am only who I am today because of the village that raised me.

But I’m not an anomaly. With the media highlighting the one percent of youth committing crime, there are so many who go overlooked and need help making their dreams of achieving a quality education or a thriving career a reality.Turning the timeless adage, "it takes a village to raise a child" on its head, what Memphis youth need is not just a village, but a dynamic and interconnected network of community organizations committed to their holistic development.

Beyond financial assistance, they require comprehensive support systems that encompass mentorship, educational programs, and exposure to diverse experiences. By fostering collaboration among community members, local businesses, and educational institutions, we can create a robust ecosystem that addresses the multifaceted needs of our youth.

Take me from me: I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for the people and organizations that created a pipeline - not a pathway - that made it almost impossible for me to fail. It is time for Memphis to redefine the village concept, evolving it into a thriving community network that actively engages with, uplifts, and empowers its youth.Through this concerted effort, we can ensure that every young person in Memphis has the guidance, resources, and opportunities necessary for a successful and fulfilling future.

Efforts like the Community Foundation's scholarship program are an example of what it looks like when we put our money, time, and resources where our heart is.While some youth have guidance or belief in their potential, more people must take action and support initiatives that uplift the younger generation. After all, we are the future. It’s time for Memphis to unite and invest in its youth through increased community programming and support. By doing so, we can ensure a brighter future for all.

I owe my current position to the village of community assistance that surrounded me throughout my journey.

Jaila Hampton is a sophomore at Texas Southern University in Houston. She received a Memphis City Council HBCU scholarship through the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: HBCU scholarship fund Community Foundation of Greater Memphis