City Council honors Dr. Shin E. Huang

Feb. 22—ASHTABULA — Ward 4 Councilwoman Jodi Mills presented a resolution to Joey Huang in honor his father, Dr. Shin E. Huang, at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"Council wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to the family for his passing," Mills said.

Mills was previously a nurse at ACMC. "When I heard of Dr. Huang's passing, I wanted a way to recognize him for all of his excellence," she said. "Hearing of his passing brought back many memories for me. I recall my 40 years of nursing hearing many stories of impact involving Dr. Huang and his great care. Dr. Huang's impact on Ashtabula will forever be an imprint of above and beyond care in our community. For that we are forever grateful."

"The City of Ashtabula and these public officials recognize the value and dedication of Dr. Shin E. Huang's commitment to serve his community," said Council President John Roskovics.

Huang died at the end of 2023, at the age of 81.

"I just want to say thank you to Ashtabula for loving my father so much," said Joey Huang.

In other business:

—Council approved an ordinance authorizing City Manager Jim Timonere to enter into a contract with Medical Mutual life insurance company in order to renew the group life insurance coverage for city employees.

—Council approved an ordinance authorizing Timonere to enter into a contract with J. Severino Construction Co., for the OPWC Ohio Avenue Extension Sanitary Sewer Project.

—Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with J. Severino Construction Co. for improvements at Smith Field, including a basketball and tennis courts.

—The Finance and Personnel Committee met on Friday. Finance Director Marie Augustin said the city's revenue at the time was low. The city received a police grant that increased the revenue for that department, she said.