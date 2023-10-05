City council honors first responders, approves pickle ball funds, JPD insurance recovery

The city council met on Tuesday to commend first responders, vote on insurance recovery for the Jackson Police Department, and reallocate capital outlay funds for pickle ball courts.

The meeting commenced with Mayor Scott Conger commending the Jackson Fire Department's swift and courageous response to a residential fire on East College Street on August 28. With a confirmed individual trapped inside, first responders resuscitated the unresponsive individual who currently remains in critical condition.

Nearly two dozen first responders were presented with Letters of Commendation by Fire Chief Don Friddle on behalf of the city of Jackson and Mayor Conger, as well as a subsequent proclamation declaring Oct. 8 - Oct. 14 as Fire Prevention Week.

Additional proclamations were presented to the Jackson Police Department acknowledging Oct. 3 as National Night Out as well as to the Wo/Men's Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) Center and the Safe Hope Center declaring the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

JPD insurance recovery

A unanimous vote on the first reading granted approval for insurance recovery money to be reallocated into the capital budget for the Jackson Police Department.

More: Jackson Police to host National Night Out community block party

City Finance Director Bobby Arnold noted that the department plans to use the $23,905 in insurance proceeds to purchase a new vehicle.

Police Chief Thom Corley explained that because of constant patrolling and being on the roads, department vehicles are subject to fender-benders like anyone else.

Upon receving the insurance recovery funds, the department is mandated to use it during the fiscal year, according to Chief Corley.

"What we're trying to do in this particular instance, is we have an admin and that car is assigned to an administrative staff member, and it's always breaking down and not safe to drive so we're trying to find a repalcement vehicle," Corley said.

Pickle ball courts

Though included in the capital budget, Conger noted the cost for pickle ball courts came back "higher than what we originally budgeted."

More: Parks across Jackson to be renovated after council approval

The funds will derive from the leftover money already granted to the Parks and Recreation Department by the American Rescue Plan Agency (ARPA). A separate project, for which the ARPA funds were to be used, came under budget and will be used to fund the city's pickle ball installation, totaling $47,000.

"We're moving that from the American Rescue Plan to the capital [budget] so it's still accounted for the same way," he said. "We just report to the federal governement that we're moving it over for this purpsoe in the lost revenue category."

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: City council commends JFD and approves funds for pickle ball and JPD.