City council to meet tonight

Jan. 16—The City of Ada will have its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:45 p.m. today (Tuesday) because city facilities were closed Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Several items are on the agenda including, the re-zoning of properties and an executive session to discuss the employment of Interim City Manager and the hiring of prospective City Manager candidates.

The meeting takes place at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber City Hall — 231 South Townsend.

Items on the agenda are:

1. Call to order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance.

3. Invocation.

4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.

a. Consideration of the Minutes (January 2, 2024 5:45 pm Regularly Scheduled meeting).

b. Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the General Fund budget.

c. Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the Sub-Funds to the General Fund budget.

d. Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the Special Revenue Funds budget.

e. Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the Other Funds budget.

5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.

6. Discussion of and action on a Resolution of support for the appointment of Randy McFarlin to the District 4 Seat on the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Municipal League.

7. Presentation and discussion with East Central University President Wendell Godwin regarding ECU state of affairs.

8. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an Ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-3, Multiple-Family District, to C-2 General Commercial District, Planned Unit Development and declaring an emergency for the following described property.

The N/2 S/2 NE/4 NW/4 of Section 28, T4N, R6E, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, Less and Except the following tracts of land:

A tract of land beginning at a point on the west right-of-way line of State Highway No. 99, 30 feet south of the northeast corner of the N/2 S/2 NE/4 NW/4 of Section 28, T4N, R6E; thence west 400 feet; thence south 300 feet; thence east 400 feet; thence north 300 feet to the Point of Beginning. And a tract of land commencing at the northeast corner of Section 28, T4N, R6E; thence south 0deg 12'04" west a distance of 985.73 feet; thence north 89deg 30'west a distance of 400 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing north 89 deg 30'west a distance of 284.39 feet; thence north 0deg 12' 25" west a distance 299.01 feet; thence south 89deg 27' 51" east a distance of 284.43 feet; thence south 0deg 12' east a distance of 298.83 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 1.95 acres, more or less.

This property is also known as 1813 N. Broadway.

(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)

9. Discussion of and action on Resolution authorizing the use of certain property in a C-2, General Commercial District within the City of Ada, for a Use Permitted on Review in a C-2 General Commercial District for Storage Units.

The N/2 S/2 NE/4 NW/4 of Section 28, T4N, R6E, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, Less and Except the following tracts of land:

A tract of land beginning at a point on the west right-of-way line of State Highway No. 99, 30 feet south of the northeast corner of the N/2 S/2 NE/4 NW/4 of Section 28, T4N, R6E; thence west 400 feet; thence south 300 feet; thence east 400 feet; thence north 300 feet to the Point of Beginning. And a tract of land commencing at the northeast corner of Section 28, T4N, R6E; thence south 0deg 12'04" west a distance of 985.73 feet; thence north 89deg 30'west a distance of 400 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing north 89 deg 30'west a distance of 284.39 feet; thence north 0deg 12' 25" west a distance 299.01 feet; thence south 89deg 27' 51" east a distance of 284.43 feet; thence south 0deg 12' east a distance of 298.83 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 1.95 acres, more or less.

This property is also known as 1813 N. Broadway.

10. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One Family District, C-2 General Commercial District, and A-2, Suburban District to C-1-R, Restricted Neighborhood Commercial District, Phased Planned Unit Development and declaring an emergency for the following described property.

A tract of land being a part of the Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of Section Three (3), Township Three (3), North, Range Six (6) east of the Indian Base and Meridian, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, being more particularly described as follows: commencing at the southeast corner of said Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of said Section 3; thence south 89deg 31'41" west along the south line of said SW/4 a distance of 263.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing south 89deg 31'41" west, along south line SW/4 a distance of 268.00 feet; thence North 00deg 33' 03" west a distance of 500.00 feet; thence south 89deg 31' 41" west, a distance of 499.72 Feet; thence north 00deg 21' 14" west a distance of 397.41 feet; thence south 89deg 33' 28" west a distance of 250.00 feet; thence north 00deg 26' 09" west a distance of 429.07 feet to a point on the north line of the south half of the south half (S/2 S/2) of Section 3; thence north 89deg 34' 15" east, along said north line of S/2 S/2. A distance of 1148.507 feet; thence south 17deg 00' 49" east a distance of 297.20 feet; thence north 89deg 34' 41" east a distance of 45.77 feet to a point on the east line of said SW/4; thence south 00deg 33' 00" east along said east line of SW/4, a distance of 540.85 feet; thence south 89deg 31' 41" west a distance of 263.00 feet; thence south 00deg 33' 03" east, a distance of 500.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 24.49 acres, more or less.

This property is located adjacent to the SE corner of the Rose Creek Subdivision.

(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)

11. Discussion of and action on Resolution authorizing the use of certain property in a C-1-R, Restricted Neighborhood Commercial District within the City of Ada for a Use Permitted on Review in a C-1-R, Restricted Neighborhood Commercial District, Phased Planned Unit Development for a Shelter for the Homeless.

A tract of land being a part of the Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of Section Three (3), Township Three (3), North, Range Six (6) east of the Indian Base and Meridian,

Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, being more particularly described as follows: commencing at the southeast corner of said Southwest Quarter (SW/4) of said Section 3; thence south 89deg 31'41" west along the south line of said SW/4 a distance of 263.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing south 89deg 31'41" west, along south line SW/4 a distance of 268.00 feet; thence North 00deg 33' 03" west a distance of 500.00 feet; thence south 89deg 31' 41" west, a distance of 499.72 Feet; thence north 00deg 21' 14" west a distance of 397.41 feet; thence south 89deg 33' 28" west a distance of 250.00 feet; thence north 00deg 26' 09" west a distance of 429.07 feet to a point on the north line of the south half of the south half (S/2 S/2) of Section 3; thence north 89deg 34' 15" east, along said north line of S/2 S/2. A distance of 1148.507 feet; thence south 17deg 00' 49" east a distance of 297.20 feet; thence north 89deg 34' 41" east a distance of 45.77 feet to a point on the east line of said SW/4; thence south 00deg 33' 00" east along said east line of SW/4, a distance of 540.85 feet; thence south 89deg 31' 41" west a distance of 263.00 feet; thence south 00deg 33' 03" east, a distance of 500.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 24.49 acres, more or less.

This property is located adjacent to the SE corner of the Rose Creek Subdivision.

12. Discussion of and action on bids for Concrete Panel Replacement Project and authorization for Mayor or his designee to execute all documents related to said project.

13. Executive session to discuss the employment of Interim City Manager and hiring of prospective City Manager candidates [as provided in Title 25, O.S. Section 307(B)(1)], and to discuss matters pertaining to economic development because public disclosure of the matter would interfere with the development of products or services [as provided in Title 25, O.S. Section 307(C)(11)].

14. Discussion of and action on employment of Interim City Manager.

15. Discussion of and action on scheduling interviews of City Manager candidates.

16. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.

17. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.

18. Adjournment.